Niagara College parking woes continue

By DEVYN STEWART

Staff Writer

There are many difficulties that come along with being a student, such as exams, essays, finding a good routine and student fees.

Then there’s the pain of trying to find a parking spot right before class where there are none in sight.

“Yes, (it is hard finding a parking spot) especially one close to the building,” said Jack Bull, a student at Niagara College, in response to the parking situation.

Last semester was notoriously bad when it came to anything parking related; obtaining a parking pass, finding a parking spot close to the building you needed to get to and even just finding a parking spot.

This semester, students have had no difficulty in at least getting a parking pass.

“It was easy (getting a parking pass),” said Frank Kar, a student at the college, when asked about obtaining a parking pass.

Last semester he didn’t get the pass and had to pay at the ticket dispenser.

Charlie Short, another student at the college, also expressed no difficulty in getting a parking pass, though he noted that “others I know have had difficulty.”

“Any time after 9 a.m. is difficult to find parking,” said Kar when asked about when the most difficult time finding a spot was.

Short said noon was the hardest time to find a spot to park. However, most agreed that between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. was the hardest time to find a spot as the parking lot is full.