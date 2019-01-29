Niagara College prepares for Career Fair

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Staff Writer

Niagara College turns career week into career month in preparation of Career Fair in February.

Student Services, Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership, and Career Services are working together to host a variety of events.

Their goal is to ensure students are as prepared as possible for Niagara College’s upcoming Career Fair in February.

Career Fair is held annually at Niagara College and gives students the opportunity to find jobs, co-ops, and to network with employers.

The next career month events are as follows:

Elevator Pitch on Jan. 24 in the SAC Boardroom (SA208).

During this event students will learn how to properly approach an employer and sell themselves. They run in half hour segments from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Get a Free Professional Headshot on Jan. 24 outside the SAC Boardroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The picture will be sent to students electronically.

Resume Clinic on Jan. 25 in the SAC Boardroom (SA208) from 10 a.m. to noon.

This event allows students to bring in their resumes and receive feedback from the Career Services staff.

Dress to Impress Professional Clothing Fair on Jan. 30 in the Applied Health Institute (AHI) foyer.

This event invites students to browse professional donated clothing items and accessories to help them look their best for the Career Fair and job interviews. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following these events is the Career Fair on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Learning Commons.

Students are asked to bring copies of their resumes, wear professional attire, and be ready to meet employers.

For more information go to niagaracollege.ca/careermonth