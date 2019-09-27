Niagara College president Dan Patterson’s celebrating 25 years of service

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRITNEY

BAKER-PITTENDRIGH

Staff Writer

Niagara College’s Board of Governors will be hosting a community event to give people a chance to thank President Dan Patterson for his time in office.

The event takes place Nov. 22.

After 25 years as college president, Patterson decided it was time to step down. He is set to retire June 30, 2020.

“Despite my enduring love for the college, the time has come for me to make a change and for our board to seek out a new president to lead this wonderful institution into the future,” Patterson said in a letter earlier this year.

The event celebrating Patterson’s role as president will be held during the evening at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC) in St. Catharines.

There will be music and entertainment, guest speakers and videos highlighting Patterson’s time with the college beginning at 7 p.m. in Partridge Hall.

Following the entertainment, a reception will begin in the Algoma Lobby at 9 p.m. with food and drinks from the college’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute.

Tickets to the event are available on PAC’s website on a first-come, first-serve basis at a cost of $55 per ticket.

“While this announcement marks the end of an era in many ways, it also marks the path toward a new beginning, with new leadership that will lay the foundation for the next 25 years of student success at Niagara College,” said Patterson.

Following meetings with the Niagara College community in cooperation with The Phelpsgroup, the Board of Governors has completed a mandate and a job advertisement for the next leader of Niagara College.

The Presidential Search Committee will continue to work with the Phelpsgroup to seek out qualified candidates.

The Board of Governors is committed to ensuring transparency and will continue to provide regular updates, college officials said.