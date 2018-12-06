Second annual PJ party collects pajamas and books for local children’s charities

Loading ... Loading ...

By MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Staff Writer

Wine, food and shopping – all of these were at the Seaway Mall for the second annual PJ Shopping Party.

On Nov. 8, the Niagara Region worked with the Seaway Mall as well as Brands for Canada and First Book Canada to collect pajamas to aid local charities.

The objective of the event was to pair a set of pajamas, which was the event’s entrance fee with a book. The set would then be given to a child in need.

Karen Schmidt, the event co-ordinator, said the idea was, “They (the children) have their own pajamas and their own book. It’s not second hand, it’s theirs to keep and they’re tucked into a safe bed. It seems simple but it’s a huge impact.”

The event collected nearly 200 pairs of pajamas as well as additional donations from White Oaks, A.K. Wigg School and St. David’s Anglican Church.

People who attended the event enjoyed food, wine samples, a cash bar, and, of course, shopping.

Niagara College Esthetician students were also at the event, giving manicures to attendees.

Carol Maingot, a St. Catharines resident attending the event, said, “Of course the goal is to raise money… PJs this time… for children. That’s a very noble goal.”

Josie Jansen, a co-op consultant at Niagara College, originally started planning PJ parties in the Niagara region after getting the idea from Oprah.

Jansen says the events went on for five years before stopping. She estimates that at least 800 pairs of pajamas were collected each year.

The fundraiser was able to help 496 children last year when it was restarted by Niagara Region.

Jansen said, “I was very emotional cause I thought, you know, it’s something that’s very warm to my heart and it’s so nice that it could start up again.”

“It’s nice to see something that, you know, you started come back because of its success and because there’s a need in Niagara.”

The event works with Bethlehem Place, Project Share, Pelham Cares, Strive Niagara, West Niagara Second Stage Housing, Welland Heritage Council and Niagara West Adult Learning Centre to get the pajama and book sets into the hands of local children in need.