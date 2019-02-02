Niagara College student fights for his right to access transportation

Loading ... Loading ...

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Amid all the busing or parking issues afflicting most of the student body this past year, one man is standing up to make sure the transit needs of the most vulnerable are not overlooked – well figuratively.

Rhys Evans, who has required a wheelchair for most of his life since being diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, has created a petition to improve the specialized transit system in Niagara.

“I can’t stand up, so I have to stand out,” says Evans.

Niagara Specialized Transit (NST) has been assisting Evans get around town for years. In fact, between school and work Evans would use the service up to five times a week.

That changed in August when NST announced services changes “due to budget constraints” that not only limited the capacity of the service but also outsourced the dispatch and scheduling to Vaughn.

As stated in Evan’s petition, “The schedulers do not understand the geography of Niagara resulting in drivers being asked to cover appointments many kilometres apart with not enough time.”

Not knowing how far Grimsby is from Niagara-on-the-lake or how far Welland is from everything is forgivable if you’re not from the area, but when people’s health and well-being are on the line not knowing isn’t acceptable, he says.

“The majority of people that use it require cancer treatments or dialysis,” said Evans.

“The people that need dialysis need to go to the hospital three times a week and if they don’t get their dialysis there’s a possibility of death.”

Fortunately for Evans, he has quite the support system here at the college, even if he is a bit tardy from time to time.

“Every single department has supported me, every single one,” said Evans. “Without the people here at Niagara College, without their support, without their willingness to stop and sign the petition I do not get what I need.”

If not at the core or cafeteria collecting signatures (or waiting for the bus), Evans can usually be found on campus hanging around the athletics centre.

“Rhys is very active in the school. I know as far as athletics he is very supportive of our teams. He’ll be in the hallways talking about our programs. He’s so supportive and outspoken, it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s taken on this initiative,” said Ray Sarkis, Intercollegiate co-ordinator for Niagara College.

Marissa Branscombe, support staff and graduate from the Educational Assistant program, sees first hand what Evans has to deal with when it comes to getting around.

“If he’s coming in late, it disrupts the class, just like when any other student comes in late. The difference is that it’s not that he missed the bus or anything, it’s simply that his bus, which is supposed to pick him up at a specific time, didn’t do so,” said Branscombe. “It’s creating an issue, because now some of his independence is being taken away by a service that is meant to provide more independence.”

Created Dec.17, the petition just passed 1,000 signatures, marking the halfway point to Evans’ goal of 2,000.

“Why 2,000? I didn’t think 1,000 was representative of the community because I know there is 17 to 20 thousand people around here. And I think 2,000 is an attainable goal, but not outrageous,” said Evans.

“I’m overwhelmed by how kind the students are and it’s wonderful that everyone is taking the time to not only listen to his cause and hear what the issues are but also participate,” said Branscombe.

Evans has personally canvassed for most of those signatures. Approaching anyone in any way, Evans is truly a man on a mission.

“I don’t care if there is a language barrier or what the issue is, I’m going to talk to you,” said Evans. “The more people that are behind you the better.”

“Yes, I’m doing it to improve my life at school, but more importantly I’m doing it to improve the lives of those who are the most vulnerable,” said Evans. “My independence is important, but when is comes to people’s health, health trumps everything. It’s not about me, it’s about my community.”

To sign the petition, go to change.org and search for “Better Service for Specialized Transit.”

Once he achieves his goal, Evans plans to go before Regional council and present on behalf of his community.