Niagara College students deliver federal election results

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

Niagara College is known to provide a hands-on learning environment.

Students from the Broadcasting and Journalism programs had the opportunity to put their skills to the test in a professional setting on Oct. 21, when the college partnered with the three local daily newspapers, the St. Catharines Standard, the Welland Tribune and the Niagara Falls Review.

“It’s great exposure for the students to see how it’s done professionally with real expectations,” says Charles Kopun, Journalism program co-ordinator.

Kopun led the students, together with fellow Journalism professor Susan Pedler, and Dutch VandenBurg, co-ordinator of the Broadcasting program.

“The students are able to apply what they learn in our program and implement those skills into professional settings like this with real clients and real expectations,” said VandenBerg.

This was the second time the Niagara dailies partnered with Niagara College to provide local residents with up-to-the-moment election coverage. The first was during last year’s Ontario municipal elections.

For the newspapers, the partnership allowed the news outlet to produce a show they couldn’t do otherwise, “and do it at a high level,” said Grant LaFleche, award-winning St. Catharines Standard reporter.

“It also allowed us to provide students with a real-world professional experience in news on the craziest night of the year.”

LaFleche acknowledged the success of the partnership saying election coverage is not easy even for seasoned journalists because they must keep up with moment-to-moment changes, and accuracy is crucial.

Students from the Journalism program had several different roles.

Lindsay Tweedle, a second-year student, co-hosted the show with LaFleche.

“I don’t love being in front of the camera, but it was a great opportunity and I was really honoured they asked me. Our teachers prepared us well.”

Two students were assigned a story with a deadline at the end of the night. Another student shared her passion of photography by helping a reporter take pictures of Liberal MP Vance Badawey, who celebrated his re-election.

There were four Journalism students at the “decision desk,” which kept the hosts of the show on track with accurate numbers from Elections Canada and CBC, while also focusing specifically on ridings in Niagara.

“I was focused on the St. Catharines riding and was counting all the votes. It was so exciting and quick, I felt really comfortable because of the help of our teachers,” said Brittney Cutler, second-year Journalism student.

The broadcasting students worked as a team to produce the live show. They performed the duties of camera operators, floor directors and technicians who put video packages on the air, edited, created graphics, assembled commercials and more.

“The fact that we had live stats coming in from Elections Canada and we were able to dedicate a team to continuously update the graphics to match theirs during the show was pretty exciting,” said Matt Robinson, a third-year Broadcasting student.

VandenBerg noted that the production was three hours and 46 minutes long, filled with continuous live coverage and updates. The Standard reported 14,000 hits on its page and Broadcasting’s analytics on the stream page totaled 12,642 live views.

“You have to remember these are students just learning their craft. They were assigned to the biggest news night of the year and were expected to produce professional-quality news reporting and a broadcast… I cannot say enough about how hard they worked and how well they operated under very stressful conditions,” LaFleche said.

The professors of the Niagara College Broadcasting and Journalism programs felt overall it was a great exposure for Niagara College’s media programs and gave students and faculty an incredible learning experience.