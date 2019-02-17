Niagara College to host CCAA championships and sports panel next month

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

Another championship season will be decided on the grounds of Niagara College.

The college’s Department of Athletics and Recreation is hosting the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Volleyball National Championship next month at the Welland campus.

Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Michelle O’Keefe, and Niagara’s Intercollegiate Co-ordinator Ray Sarkis are part of the Niagara team preparing the college to welcome the top eight women’s volleyball teams from across Canada.

As first-year AD, O’Keefe is relying on Sarkis who has been with the college for 40 years and hosted numerous provincial and national championships at the college in multiple sports.

“He’s the ultimate pro. He knows exactly what it needs to get done and I just do whatever he tells me to do,” said O’Keefe.

To kick off the event, the college is hosting a Sports Symposium for NC students.

“We’ve got not only the volleyball tournament but we’re also building a couple peripheral events that I think will be interesting for the students at large here at Niagara College,” said O’Keefe.

Niagara College will host two panels on the opening day of the tournament, Thursday March 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Core at the Welland campus.

The first panel will focus on sports business, sports marketing and sports communication and includes some of O’Keefe’s contacts who are “involved in high level sports.”

Contributors include Toronto Star sports journalist Doug Smith, NBA Canada Director Jonathan Chang, Loretta Rogers Research Chair Cheri Bradish and Volleyball Canada CEO Mark Eckert.

The second panel will discuss the 2021 Canada Summer Games (CSG) hosted by the Niagara Region and what opportunities are available for NC students according to O’Keefe.

“The second panel will be a combination of instructors here as well as some staff from the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, just to make sure everybody has a full idea on what the opportunities will look for Canada Games,” said O’Keefe.

Participants include Director of Sport and Athlete Services of CSG Nick Snow, venue management and overlay manager of CSG Erin Edwards, NC School of Justice and Fitness Studies Associate Dean Sandra D’Annunzio, NC Associate Director of Student Engagement Dina Fox and Canadian College Athletic Associate Executive Director Sandra Murray-MacDonnel.

The CCAA Championships will begin immediately following the Sports Symposium with the first match scheduled for 1 p.m. March 7 at the NC Athletic Centre. The weekend will conclude on Saturday March 9 with the gold medal match at 8 p.m. followed by the closing ceremonies at 10 p.m.

The Knights women’s volleyball team, which finished the season at 10-8, received an automatic bid into the tournament.

The women’s program won OCAA medals in the last four championships, including a silver medal in 2017. For years, the Knights have been consistently ranked as one of the top five teams in the OCAA and top 15 in the CCAA.

The Knights hosted its first CCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship in 2011 after construction of the Welland campus Athletic Centre.

And in 2013, Niagara hosted the CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship.

Niagara has also hosted men’s soccer (2014), men’s golf (2015), women’s basketball (2016) and men’s basketball (2018) OCAA Provincial Championships.

Tickets to the Sports Symposium are free, however interested Niagara College students are encouraged to register online soon since seating is limited.