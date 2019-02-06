Niagara College Toastmasters learn public speaking skills at own pace

Loading ... Loading ...

By LISA KELLEY

The Niagara College Toastmasters club offers a positive approach to the anxious extrovert or to the bashful introvert, to become an exceptional speaker, communicator and leader – soft skills needed in our growing world.

Niagara College Toastmasters offers an environment that encourages the new members to participate in the various roles of the meetings, which are outlined in the Pathways education program.

You will be nervous as you walk into the room for the first time but that quickly leaves when you are greeted by a smiling, friendly face and given a packet of materials detailing how Toastmasters works.

A member can choose one of the 10 specialized learning paths that one can work on at his or her own pace. There is no set time limit.

“Confidence is not something you learn. It is something you gain by building different skills that you will learn at Toastmasters,” said Ming Wong, Toastmasters vice-president of membership.

Members join for various reasons, such as gaining confidence while speaking at their work place, gaining leadership skills or being able to express their thoughts in a coherent manner.

“When I joined, I was extremely nervous to talk in front of people. I felt like I would pass out,” said Sue Gerow, Toastmasters vice-president of public relations.

Wong joined Toastmasters to become a better and morew accomplished leader in her workplace.

Gerow said her stomach still fills with butterflies, but she can now relax at her Niagara College workplace meetings.

Soft skills are in demand in this fast paced and diverse world and Niagara College Toastmasters is a group of individuals who encourage speaking and communication skills in a positive manner.

Attending a meeting gives one the chance to observe how weekly roles are chosen and to experience the warmth, high energy and humour of a motivational presentation, they say.

“It is a privilege to be able to join Toastmasters at Niagara College,” said Gerow.

The Toastmasters Club meetings are held each Tuesday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Room L102 at the Welland campus.