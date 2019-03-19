Niagara College welcomed top executive and influencers in the Canadian sports industry

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

Students and faculty from Niagara College attended the NC Sports Symposium last week to kick off the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Volleyball National Championships.

The first panel of the morning focused on sports business, sports marketing and sports communication. NC welcomed Toronto Star sports journalist Doug Smith, NBA Canada Director Jonathan Chang, Loretta Rogers Research Chair Cheri Bradish and Volleyball Canada CEO Mark Eckert.

Moderated by Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation, Michelle O’Keefe, the panel discussed a range of topics from e-sports and gambling to the increase in sports business programs throughout Canada.

But most of the conversation centered around the difficulties surrounding an ever-changing sports landscape and the necessary changes required to keep up with a new generation of athletes.

Chang said NBA Canada and the NBA are trying to find new ways to grow the game of basketball throughout the country with partnerships between Basketball Canada, the Toronto Raptors and provincial basketball federations. Chang and NBA Canada want to instil in fans the motto that “the game is our passion” and part of that is by creating sponsored events including grassroot events, exhibition games and junior NBA programs.

“We really want to touch all 10 provinces and territories with the game of basketball,” said Chang.

Chang said the NBA is trying to embrace the instantaneous world we are currently living in, in which fans want highlights and content immediately.

Some of those adjustments include the NBA’s League Pass, which Chang called “Netflix for basketball.” The League pass allows fans to watch NBA games outside the current market, or any game not shown by Rogers or TSN. The package allows fans to watch entire games, or just the fourth quarter, if they desire. Canada is the number 2 market in the world for subscribers for League Pass.

“We’re trying to embrace that by adding different digital offerings,” said Chang.

On the court, Chang spoke about all sports finding ways to speed up the game to accomodate a younger generation. The NBA themselves have eliminated two time-outs per game this season, while MLB has instituted a pitch clock for the upcoming regular season.

Eckert spoke about the difficulty in promoting sports like volleyball that do not have a professional league in Canada and tend to be expensive to broadcast.

“Volleyball is a really hard game to package. It doesn’t fit nicely into a one or two-hour window,” said Eckert.

Instead Eckert is trying to work with networks to combine digital platforms and promote the digital content through social media. “We’ll broadcast the matches on linear TV and occasionally we’ll get a full match broadcast in linear as well, and see how we do there.”

Working with IMG out of the United Kingdom, Eckert said within an hour of a volleyball match they have 30 seconds, 1-minute, 3-minute and 10-minute clips online. The shorter clips get the hits immediately, but over time the longer clips have higher numbers. “We’re learning shorter is better,” said Eckert.

Bradish, who teaches sports business and is currently creating a Master’s program at Ryerson University, understands the problems facing Eckert as she has seen first-hand how students consume sports media.

“The students we know skew towards package-able, bite-sized pieces of content,” said Bradish.

Smith spoke at length about the challenges facing sports journalists in a world where everything is “immediate.”

“You’re never breaking news but you’re reacting to it,” said Smith. “It’s made instant experts out of everybody and no one takes a breath anymore. No one sits back and says ‘what does this mean?’”

Smith said sports journalists are no longer writing stories about the game, because by the time reporters leave the locker room, fans know already know which team won and why. Now the job is to give context to the athletes quotes and videos of the game.

“If you’re a journalism person and a writer you have to be able to tell a story that advances what people already know because they can get their information so damn quickly,” said Smith.

And the desire for athletes to bypass the media and go directly to the people presents new problems for sports journalism, said Smith.

“The cutting out of the media in this day and age takes a whole level of accountability away. I think that’s hugely dangerous,” said Smith. “Delivering a message is great but…some sort of accountability to that delivery is equally important.”

Smith said there continues to be a place in sports journalism for the long read despite a fast-moving world, but that takes time, money and commitment to do well. “There’s a place for the bigger picture piece, the bigger picture context and I think that gets forgotten in this day and age and I don’t think it should,” said Smith.

Chang and Smith both talked about the negative side of social media including the issue of mental health and the NBA’s role in mental health issues.

Chang highlighted the NBA’s national promotion of Bell Let’s Talk explaining that the league understands top-level NBA players can have insecurities. Chang named DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love as two players who have been outspoken about the challenges they face on a daily basis.

Smith spoke to DeRozan last year when the former Raptor opened up about his struggles with depression. That conversation sparked a wave within the NBA and because of the players’ willingness to share, the NBA and NBA’s players association now has programs in place. The NBA is mindful that “they are normal people with normal issues,” said Smith.

NBA players have also begun to realize their social responsibility as more and more have spoken out about racial issues, police brutality and politics.

“I think what leagues and teams and players can do is hugely important,” said Smith. “It reaches an audience that wouldn’t normally be reached by issues that are far beyond playing of games. And if that’s the legacy of a professional athlete, that’s a damn good legacy.”

As the panel opened up for questions, an NC assistant coach asked whether a WNBA team could be successful in Toronto.

“It would be a success if the business model worked and I don’t think the WNBA business model, as it consists today, works. I don’t think any team in the league is making money,” said Smith, despite acknowledging Toronto having the facilities and dynamics to support a team.

Chang added that one of the main problems with the WNBA in North America is the fact that women themselves are not supporting women’s basketball like they do with women’s golf and tennis. In order for the WNBA to be successful “we need to get more women watching,” said Chang.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Bradish spoke about the issues of gender equality in sports, as well as a lack of diversity in front offices. “We’ve come a long way but there’s still a lot of strides that we can make,” said Bradish.