Niagara College welcomes 2,600 international students

By ARJUN SINGH SAROY

Staff Writer

Niagara College is a college of international students

Niagara College has attracted 2,600 new international students and 1,400 returning international students from all over the world.

Akashpreet Singh, a first-year General Business program international student said, “I got six band in IELTS (Compulsory English Course to get a study visa from India in Canada) and I did not get any offer letter from any college in Canada other than Niagara College.”

When asked if this was the only reason for him going to NC, he said, “Yes, I decided to come to NC after I looked at the campus pictures and really liked it.”

Shanyn Otten, a second-year Educational Assistant-Special Needs student, who is also a domestic student, said she feels the college is a warehouse of cultures.

“I think it’s really cool. They get a very interesting opportunity to study in Canada and so do we as we can (also) learn about their different backgrounds.”

Otten adds “In my program specifically, we talk about how students learn in school and I think they always add to the discussion with their different school backgrounds and their different education.”

She continued, “You learn to respect a culture, because not only are there a lot of international students in college but also in elementary schools. When we go out in our placements, we learn more about their cultures and rituals as well. All this just because they are here in college.”