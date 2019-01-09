Niagara College welcomes new staff

Loading ... Loading ...

By MIGUEL WELLS

Staff Writer

Niagara College’s External Relations team welcomes two new members.

Jessica Torok and Elyse Howarth have been hired to fill two specific posts, the college recently announced.

Torok, communication specialist and newest member of the communications team, took the position on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

Day-to-day coordination of communication channels will be her responsibility in addition to managing a portfolio of international clients, generating written content and handling event logistics.

Torok is a former community and business manager who worked for the Town of Rosetown, Sask.

She will be employed at Niagara College having had post-secondary communications experience as a communications officer at both Western University and the University of Saskatchewan.

Howarth is a donor and alumni communications assistant in Development and Alumni Relations. She starts her position as of Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Howarth’s role is to provide an administrative and supportive role in regards to alumni engagement, fundraising events and any matters pertaining to the college’s communications department.

Howarth holds a BA in Communications from Brock University.

During the last eight years she has worked as a communications and marketing officer at the Niagara Health Foundation.