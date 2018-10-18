Niagara Falls hosts Zombie Mud Run

Loading ... Loading ...

By LISA KELLEY

Staff Writer

The zombie apocalypse has started.

More than 50 zombies chased the non-infected on the 20 obstacle course Sept. 8 at Campark Resorts, Haunt Manor, in Niagara Falls.

Runners received three flags called lifelines at the registration booth, for the living dead to snatch.

Heats of 100 non-infected runners gathered at the start and ran for their life after a countdown.

Runners scattered in opposite directions when they saw the scary zombie, 20-year-old Tyler Connelly, a Haunt Manor volunteer.

A Campark Resorts employee, Crystal Ploff, said, about 400 runners registered for this year’s 5K Zombie Mud Run.

Dan “Caveman” McLelland, 56, from Hawkesbury, avoided infection and received the first-place trophy with two lifelines.

The infected Crystal Arsenault, 31, said, “During an apocalypse, who wants to be human anyway?”

Zombies, mud and colored water add excitement to a 5K run.

After receiving their medals, they joined the after party with an ice-cold drink and booming dance music.

“All proceeds are donated to a good cause – the Ileitis and Colitis Foundation,” said Campark Resorts manager Phil Van Kleef.

Haunt Manor has an upcoming Halloween theme that includes haunted hay rides, a corn maze and a haunted house, which starts Sept. 28.

For more information visit hauntmanor.com