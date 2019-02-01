Niagara Minor Hockey teams preparing for controversial playoff qualifier

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Staff Writer

It’s playdown weekend for ‘A’ hockey teams in Niagara, and if they want to become Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) champions for their division, it starts with having to defeat their regional counterparts in a controversial, qualifying tournament.

The major concern about the playdown weekend is that the Niagara District is one of the lone regions that is part of the OMHA to use a tournament format to determine their qualifier, as opposed to everyone else doing several sets of series.

“I’m not a fan of the tournament style, I never have been,” said Justin Disher, manager of two ‘A’ teams in Welland. “We’re the only area that doesn’t do series, which is ridiculous.”

Depending on how many teams are in each division, with the exception of novice, there will be four, round-robin games. The team(s) with the worst-record is eliminated, while the other four play in a one-game knockout semi-final. Those two winners will then face each other in a best two-out-of-three final to determine who will represent the Niagara District in the OMHA bracket for that division.

Most teams consider that an improvement compared to previous years when the final was also a one-game knockout, which many people believed to be too unpredictable.

“Anybody can beat anybody in one game,” he said. “You can be the obvious favourite and end up losing.”

Due to the fact that there needs to be a certain amount of teams to execute a properly functioned tournament, every team makes the playoffs, which essentially diminishes the point of the regular season.

“You get nothing for finishing first, nothing for finishing last,” said Disher. “You got to make the regular season mean something if we’re going to be playing that many games.”

Through a potential three-game series, the tournament style becomes less of a disadvantage and the deserved winner will be the team that will advance to the OMHA quarterfinals.

“The tournament style is normally a disadvantage,” said David Chernish, assistant coach of the WMH Pewee ‘A’ team. “But this year it’ll be a best-of-three to determine the Niagara playdown champs.”

Chernish notes that every team in the Pewee division has a lot of skill, but with their tournament being hosted in Welland, he feels that will give them the edge.

“All four teams are equally skilled so it’s going to be a great playdown weekend,” he said. “With the games being held in Welland, I expect us to have an advantage.”

But even with the change in format, one-game knockouts still could potentially happen late in the round robin or in the semi-finals.

Though there are many potential ways to fix this, Disher repeatedly expressed that doing series while factoring in the regular season would be the best structure for the playdowns going forward.

“Ideally, (the last place team) don’t get in and the other four would play a series.”