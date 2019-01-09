Niagara-on-the-Lake parade warms hearts

Loading ... Loading ...

By Michael Hanemaayer

Staff Writer

Once again, the Niagara-on-the-Lake community came together to celebrate the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said the newly elected mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Betty Disero. “Every year I think the parade is fantastic. It brings a great sense of community and lots of fun for young and old.”

With over a hundred entries into the parade, Disero says that this may have been their biggest parade to date. She says, “I was thrilled to see so many people I knew and friends.”

Many furry faces were seen in the parade as local veterinary clinics wished people a Merry Christmas.

This year, in response to requests by parade attendees last year, there were even more bands walking in the parade including Streetsville Pipe and Drum band, E.L. Crossley and Ridley College’s marching bands, Top Hat Marching Band and the York Lions Steel Band.

Also marching in that parade were the members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band, who proceeded the big man himself.

This was the 51st year that the parade has taken place in Niagara-on-the-Lake and was the first for Disero as mayor.

The parade took place on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. starting on King Street and wound its way through the town before marching along Queen street and back down King, coming to a halt at the cenotaph.