Niagara Region confirms case of measles

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Staff Writer

The Niagara Region confirmed last week there is an adult with a case of measles in the area.

“Measles easily spreads from person to person. Public Health is urging all residents to have their vaccinations up to date,” stated a Niagara Region press release.

Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) says measles begins with a cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and fever. After approximately four days, the disease then progresses into a rash that starts on the face and goes down the body. There may also be white spots inside of the mouth.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre based out of Minnesota, Measles is a “highly contagious illness” caused by a virus that is mostly common in children and can “almost always” be prevented with a vaccine.

Their website states that people who have not received the vaccine for measles are at a higher risk of developing the disease.

“About 90 per cent of susceptible people who are exposed to someone with the virus will be infected.”

Public Health is asking people who believe they may have been exposed to the disease to call their doctor’s office or walk-in clinic before going in, so the health care staff can properly manage the care that will be needed.

While investigating the “laboratory confirmed” case, Public Health says the individual had “acquired their infection while travelling outside Canada.”

“Any person who visited the following public locations are being asked to watch for signs and symptoms and to ensure their vaccination is up to date as they may have been exposed to measles,” stated the Region’s news release.

The public locations include:

Airline exposure locations on Feb. 22:

​Departing Flight, Siem Reap, Cambodia on Cathay Pacific Flight #5249 at 11:20 a.m.

Arriving Flight, Hong Kong, China, Cathay Pacific #5249 at 3 p.m.

Departing Flight, Hong Kong, China, Air Canada #16 at 4:30 p.m.

Arriving Flight, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, Air Canada #16 at 6:20 p.m.

Toronto Pearson International Airport 6:20 – 9:30 p.m.

Exposure location on Feb. 27, between the hours of 3 p.m. – midnight:

West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 169 Main St. E., Grimsby, Emergency Room and X-Ray Unit (first floor)