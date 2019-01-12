Niagara Region paranoid this winter

Loading ... Loading ...

By Riley Radobenko

Staff Writer

The rat problem throughout the Niagara Region has made its way to Welland, and the city residents continue to constantly struggle with the issue.

“I’ve had three times as many calls about rats this year than in any other years,” said Ward 2 councillor David McLeod to the St. Catharines Standard earlier this year.

Residents have spotted rats throughout their property, and are afraid to send their children outside to play.

With the beginning of the colder weather, they fear they will start to move inside.

This prompted McLeod to submit a Notice of Motion (NOM) at Welland’s Aug 28, 2018 council meeting.

The NOM includes an action plan with elements such as problem identification, education, neighborhood outreach, education, resident toolkits and potential framework in case of financial rebates.

The latter part, especially, will apply to people who have hired pest control companies to attempt to get rid of their problem.

This replaces the old approach Welland used, which consisted of mailing out leaflets to inform residents of the problem.

“I truly believe this action plan provides better services levels,” said McLeod in an email.

“(We) will have an improved collective result people are looking for when dealing with rats.”

He acknowledges that everyone needs to be onboard with the plan, otherwise the already-existing problem could grow out of hand, throughout both the city and the region.

“We must work together and support each other as that is the only way to mitigate the rat population,” he said.

Welland isn’t the only municipality in the Niagara Region that is looking for a solution. St. Catharines city council unanimously decided to pass a motion, whereas Niagara Falls city council agreed to commit to a rebate program.

The NOM that was submitted by McLeod was unanimously agreed upon amongst the other members of the Welland city council.