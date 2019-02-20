Niagara region recently hit by extreme winter weather

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARJUN SINGH SAROY

Staff Writer

Southern Ontario got hit by another snowstorm on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

This was the third snowstorm since last month.

“We’ve seen college getting cancelled at the last minute twice. The weather can’t get any crazier,” says Stephanie Dell, a Graphic Design program student.

“This year was fine in the beginning, then it escalated very quickly. I think there is a snowstorm every week. My car gets stuck in the driveway because of the snow (and) many of the roads are not plowed. It gets really annoying in the mornings,” adds Dell.

The snowstorm dumped several centimetres of snow, at times combined with freezing rain and high speed winds.

“Commuting is really difficult. Imagine getting up to a pile of snow blocking your 4×4’s every morning. Worst part is this does not affect the work environment. You still have to go to work. You still have to drive,” says Riansh Chowdhary, an assistant chef at a local Harvey’s restaurant.

Chowdhary also adds that the roads are not being plowed as frequently as they should, making it tougher to drive without sliding around.

“Many of my neighbourhood roads, the ones that are not the main streets, are not being plowed at all. It’s not possible to drive on those roads without getting stuck or sliding at least,” says Chowdhary.

“I would say don’t leave your house unless you really have to,” adds Dell.