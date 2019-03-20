Niagara region set to host 2021 Canada Summer Games and Niagara College has a role to play

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

The Canada Summer Games (CSG) is coming to the Niagara region in the summer of 2021, and Niagara College’s Sports Symposium gave students and faculty an opportunity to hear from those involved during an hour-long panel moderated by Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Michelle O’Keefe.

The second panel of the NC Sports Symposium, held at the Core on the Welland campus on March 7, included Director of Sport and Athlete Services of CSG Nick Snow, venue management and overlay manager of CSG Erin Edwards, NC School of Justice and Fitness Studies Associate Dean Sandro D’Annunzio, NC Associate Director of Student Engagement Dina Fox, Canadian College Athletic Associate (CCAA) Executive Director Sandro Murray-MacDonnel and Radio and Broadcast professor at NC Peter “Dutch” VandenBerg.

The Canada Summer Games is a multi-sport, two-week competition that Snow compared to the Olympics “but just for Canada.”

All 12 municipalities in the Niagara region bid together to host the 2021 games. The municipalities will each partner up with one province or territory to create a “home away from home” feeling as part of the ’13-for-13 program.’

CSG provides “an opportunity to showcase Canadian amateur sport but really the goal is to transform a community” said Snow, and to create infrastructure and leaving a lasting legacy through health and fitness, volunteering and community engagement.

CSG is a volunteer-led, staff supported organization and Edwards said the job is on her, Snow and the rest of their colleagues to “recruit volunteers from the community who know the community, who are keen on sport, keen on the legacy we’re building here in Niagara.”

Edwards volunteered for the Vancouver Olympic Games in 2010 but admitted she had no idea what went into putting on an event that size. Edwards told students to think about their future, where they want to go and make sure they do research first.

“The trick is if you’re someone who is interested in participating is to find your angle and your way in,” said Edwards. “It’s a fantastic way to get involved and get some real-world experience in how events are run.”

In addition to opportunities for Sports Management, Broadcasting, Graphic Design and Photography students, Snow said there will be opportunities for students all over the college including medical services, food and beverage, transportation, security, IT, construction, communications, media and payroll, to name a few.

“We’re building a company and we have 10 staff right now,” said Snow. “There are opportunities galore…it’s a whole spectrum of an organization.”

In collaboration with Snow and his team, Fox wanted to make sure the CSG is aware of NC students, the programs offered at the college and the opportunities available whether as a structured co-op, internship or placement opportunity. Fox also wants to ensure the college does its part in promoting those opportunities to the students over the next two years.

“Part of what we’re going to look to do is make sure our students, our faculty are very well aware the opportunities are not going to be the media or hospitality or security. That there’s a lot of opportunities even in terms of some of the construction, the sites, other stuff like that.”

Fellow staff member D’Annunzio encouraged students to get involved somehow, whether it’s at the committee level or as a volunteer. As incident commander of the Pan Am Games in Toronto, D’Annunzio saw first-hand how much turnover exists and told students to get involved early because “you don’t know what that can lead to.”

CCAA CEO Murray-MacDonnel added she sees a real opportunity for students to get involved and work on their “individual legacy.”

The CSG will use up to18 different venues throughout the Niagara region. The central hub, including the athletes’ village and training facilities, will be at Brock University.

The Welland International Flat-Water Centre will host kayaking, triathlon and open water swimming. Other locations in the region will include: softball in Grimsby, baseball in Niagara Falls, tennis in Niagara-on-the-Lake, sailing in Fort Erie and cycling in Thorold and Pelham. The Meridian Centre in St. Catharines and the Niagara Falls Convention Centre will host basketball and volleyball, respectively.

Snow said he has “some big visions and big dreams for leaving a lasting legacy of a pretty cool Canada Games parks and facilities” and he hopes that the CSG will be “the start of something rather than the culmination.”

“If this can be kind of a launching point for Niagara to host more and more events in the region than we’ve done our job,” said Snow. “And we won’t really know how successful these games will have been until 10, 15 years down the road.”

The panel spoke about the Ford government’s potential decision to amalgamate the Niagara Region’s 12 municipalities and the impact it could have on the CSG. Snow acknowledged Ford’s decision could be difficult, but believes the CSG can bring the region together.

“The Canada Games are a celebration of sport, of culture. It’s a festival party just as much as it is a sporting event. I think it’s really important that we have a positive, unifying event that brings everyone together regardless of what’s happening at the provincial government level down here,” said Snow.

Interested students can learn more about the CSG or potential volunteer positions through the NC’s Get Involved Portal or NC’s Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership on the Welland Campus.

The Symposium kicked off the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Volleyball National Championships at Niagara College last week.