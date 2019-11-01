Niagara United maps path for mental health

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

For people with mental health challenges, life can be isolating and lonely.

That’s how St. Catharines resident Janet Kerr felt until she found the community she needed from peer-to-peer support group MAPS.

“It’s done wonders for me,” says Kerr. “I kind of sheltered myself away for a lot of years, and it took a lot for me to come out to one of these meetings, but once I did do that. There’s a great group of people there… it helps me with my mental state.”

MAPS meetings are facilitated by Niagara United volunteers in St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls, and they are open to anyone who wants support with their mental health and connection with people who have been there.

“It’s a small community, but it grows and we’re all 100 per cent there for each other,” says Wendi Duggan, president of Niagara United. “It’s kind of like a safe, non-judging, supportive environment.”

MAPS began shortly after Duggan started Niagara United, a grassroots organization committed to advocating for better mental health services in Niagara.

The idea for a peer-to-peer support group came after a roundtable meeting with Niagara residents facing mental health issues and politicians and mental health professionals from the Region. Duggan says one of the suggestions for mental health support in the community was coffee dates. It was a simple suggestion, but it resonated, and MAPS was born.

“Mental health is isolation,” says Duggan. “And the key to isolation is connection.”

The members meet regularly, either weekly or bi-weekly depending on the location, and for two hours they talk and listen and offer support to one another. There are no set topics or agendas; it’s simply an opportunity for people to share their experiences with others who can relate.

“These people have been through it, so they understand better what you’re going through,” says Shannon Mitchell, a Niagara Falls resident who attends MAPS meetings regularly.

Duggan says the meeting format was inspired by Alcoholics Anonymous, although there is no religion component to MAPS, and members don’t have to be clean to attend because Duggan believes addiction is a symptom of mental health and shouldn’t be a barrier to participating in the group.

“Literally some of these people just don’t have family. They don’t have a wife, or their kids don’t talk to them because of mental health… there’s 100 reasons,” says Duggan. “But they’re still good people. They’re great people. They just have shitty circumstances.”

Lisa Panetta, manager of mental health at Niagara Region Public Health, says a relationship between peer and professional support can work well for many people.

Three teams at Niagara Region Public Health employ peer-support workers, and Panetta says the peer-support workers can relate well to clients.

“They do have a different level of understanding,” says Panetta. She says a sense of community is really important, and peer-support groups can remind people they’re not alone in their mental health struggles.

“We all want to belong,” says Panetta.

Duggan says the facilitators at MAPS encourage members to seek professional help as they need it, but there can be long wait lists, so Duggan sees MAPS as a way to bridge the gap between personal connection and support and professional help.

“They go hand in hand,” she says.

Duggan started Niagara United, and then MAPS, following two suicides at the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines in October 2018. She helped to organize a vigil to honour lives lost to suicide and to demand better mental health services for Niagara residents.

And she believes MAPS helps with suicide prevention. The evidence is anecdotal, but members have told her the group is changing their lives.

“When I started, I was a complete disaster. I was super depressed, I wouldn’t talk to anybody, I didn’t like to be touched,” says Mitchell. “And being around people who support me, the people of MAPS, has been really helpful. I’ve come out of my shell… and now it’s hugging them every time I see them (and) talking about basically everything.”

Niagara United also has a group specifically for children and youth (and their parents) ages six to 13 who have mental health concerns.

The MAPS weekly schedule is available at niagaraunited.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling and in distress, call COAST Niagara at 1-866-550-5205.