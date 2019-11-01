Niagara’s most haunted places

By BRITTNEY CUTLER

Staff Writer

Niagara is a very historical region. It’s home to the original capital of Upper Canada – the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It’s also known as one of the most haunted places in Canada.

There are many eerie places to visit. Here are four famous ones:

The Fort Mississauga Building

This building was built in 1814 during the War of 1812. It’s located on a golf course in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Some people who have visited this building have reported hearing gun shots and men screaming inside. There is one ghost – a tall black figure with a dog – who has reportedly been seen there. Although this fort has never been the scene of a battle or had a death inside it, the surrounding fields have some sort of “energy” around them – at least that’s what people say.

The Screaming Tunnel

There are several different stories about what happened inside the former rail tunnel. One very popular story is that of a “burning girl.” Legend has it, a girl escaped a burning barn, however her clothes caught on fire. She ran all the way down to the tunnel for the cold water to extinguish the blaze. But, when she got there, it was too late. She died from severe burns while lying in the cold water. Some say that the ghost of the tunnel will appear and give out a raging scream if you light a match in the tunnel at night. The match will immediately go out once you light it, so you know the ghost is there with you.

Drummond Hill Cemetery

This cemetery is located on Lundy’s Lane, near Niagara Falls, where on July 25, 1814, the bloodiest battle of the War of 1812 took place, while 876 British and Canadian soldiers, as well as 861 American soldiers were killed, wounded or captured during the battle.

Many residents have reported seeing ghost soldiers in their uniforms, bloodied and limping. Others have reported seeing black shadows behind tombstones who come and go rather quickly.

The Olde Angel Inn

This business is famous for serving customers with a spirit inside the building. This ghost is known as Colin Swayze, a British Captain, also known as Captain Swayze. The story starts in 1812, during the war. Swayze was being chased by three Americans and runs into the building now known as the Olde Angel Inn and hides in a rum barrel. As the Americans surround the barrel that had the captain inside, they stab Swayze and blood gushes out; they leave Swayze’s body to rot in the basement. Years later, his ghost was restless, but caused havoc for two weeks at a time. It would be quiet, but then the havoc continued for two more weeks. It was then the owners of the building found out that when the British flag gets taken down for cleaning, which takes two weeks, this is when Swayze would cause the havoc for his loyalty towards the British Crown. For this reason, they have two flags; when one goes down, one goes up and Swayze stays calm.

In Niagara-on-the-Lake, there is a paranormal museum called “Ghost Walks,” where residents pay to walk around the different places where sightings have occurred.

Manager of Ghost Walks and haunted housekeeper, TJ Clarke, tells stories about Niagara-on-the-Lake, the history and the causes of the supposed hauntings.

“Niagara-on-the-Lake is one of the oldest and most haunted communities in Canada. Our tour goes through the history of the town, which was highly involved with the War of 1812… There are different stories, many to do with soldiers, lost loves and things like that.”

Clarke also mentions that the stories “tell themselves,” which means that the residents, when going through the tours, sometimes experience different hauntings.

If you’re in a spooky mood and would like to experience the hauntings yourself, the Ghost Walks continue through December. Visit ghostwalks.com/Niagara-on-the-lake, for more information.

If you’re also feeling ambitious, you can also visit these four haunted places, but of course, there are other artifacts to visit in the Niagara region.