On Trudeau’s first empty promise

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Columnist

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on a promise that the 2015 election would be Canada’s last using the first-past-the-post electoral system, vowing to listen to Canadians on the issue and institute changes once he was elected.

Of course, we know that he abandoned that promise not quite 18 months after becoming prime minister, saying that there was not enough consensus to change the current electoral system.

And he wasn’t wrong. There isn’t consensus among the major political parties about what electoral system is best for Canada.

Proportional representation is becoming more mainstream, though, through such organizations as Fair Vote Canada and referendums in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

What Trudeau couldn’t have known, of course, is that his government’s biggest scandal would demonstrate exactly why Canada needs proportional representation, consensus be damned.

In a proportional representation electoral system, seat totals in the House of Commons would more accurately represent the votes cast. For example, Monika Warzecha wrote in the National Post in 2015 that with proportional representation, the Liberals would have won 135 seats instead of 184. That more closely represents the 39.5 per cent of Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party. The Conservatives would have 108 seats instead of 99, and the NDP would have 68 seats instead of 44.

These vote and seat totals would better reflect the electoral wishes of Canadians. Perhaps Trudeau will be elected prime minister again, but there is a larger contingent of Conservative, NDP or Green Party MPs. The conversation about electoral reform would have been much different had Trudeau been elected to a minority government in 2015.

Yes, proportional representation would result in more minority or coalition governments. And, yes, there is the chance for smaller or “fringe” parties to have standing in the House of Commons, a justification Trudeau himself used when explaining why he thinks proportional representation is wrong for Canada.

But there is also opportunity for more meaningful conversation and debate, for the opposition parties to help craft legislation, and for Canadians to have a government that really listens to them. And, of course, none of those things sound particularly appealing to a government elected with a sizeable majority using the first-past-the-post system. The Liberals, and the Conservatives before them, were able to govern their own way because of their majority government.

But this shouldn’t be about all the reasons why the Liberals and Conservatives want to keep the status quo. It shouldn’t even be about why the NDP and Green parties support proportional representation.

It should be about what’s best for Canada. And what’s best for Canada isn’t the same two political parties swapping majorities.

Now back to SNC-Lavalin.

Whatever their thoughts on the issue, most Canadians agree the Liberals mishandled SNC-Lavalin. According to an Ipsos poll for Global News, 67 per cent of Canadians believe former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her claims that the PMO inappropriately intervened in the SNC-Lavalin case.

In addition, Trudeau’s poll numbers are in free fall, according to the CBC, and for the first time since he became leader, the Liberal Party is more popular than its leader. But the polls also suggest that the Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer, and NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, have been unable to capitalize on Trudeau’s drop.

Perhaps part of the reason for that is Canadians don’t know who else to vote for.

It’s an age-old Canadian story: Canadians disillusioned and frustrated with the governing party, but unsure if they have a better option. Tried-and-true Conservatives were never going to vote for Trudeau, but what about those swing voters?

What about those GTA (or “905”) voters who brought him the majority in 2015? Will SNC-Lavalin be enough to push them to the Conservatives? Will the left-leaning voters choose Jagmeet Singh and the NDP even though they’re unlikely to win the federal election, or stick with the Liberals, because at least they’re better than the Conservatives?

This has been the Canadian conundrum for decades. We’re not hoping for the best candidate, simply the one who isn’t the worst.

Canadians shouldn’t have to decide the “best of the worst.” We should be able to make educated voting decisions based on policy and promises kept (or broken). Why must we always have our vote decided by who we don’t want to see in office, instead of choosing the leader we want?

But would reforming the electoral model really help break this cycle?

Changing a country’s electoral system isn’t an easy task. Critics say that proportional representation is complicated and would require education for the public, and first-past-the-post is simple and stable.

But don’t Canadians deserve more than simple and stable? Don’t we deserve to be excited about our leaders? Don’t we deserve to vote for policy we think matters, and to push our government leaders toward important and meaningful legislation and expect that they will follow through? Don’t Canadians from all corners of the country deserve to have their perspective represented in the House of Commons? We are more than Ontario and Quebec, after all.

The answer to all those questions is yes.

In 2015, Trudeau became Prime Minister on promises of change to government as usual, yet here we are steeped in a government-as-usual scandal. Canadians deserve better.

Canadians deserve to have their votes count, and to have politicians who will make decisions based on more than what will guarantee their party victory in the next election. Perhaps that’s why Wilson-Raybould’s testimony resonated so strongly: Canadians are desperate for that kind of leadership.

We won’t have that kind of leadership as long as first-past-the-post is the electoral system of the country. We need fairer representation and more diverse leadership. The SNC-Lavalin affair is a perfect example of this.

Canadian federal politics is a zero-sum game, and we’re all losing.

Proportional representation would be a step toward changing that.