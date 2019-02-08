Organization struggles are over

Loading ... Loading ...

By MADISON JUDSON

Columnist

Imagine a scenario where you could watch a TV show and organize your house at the same time.

Netflix’s original series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo provides you with that exact scenario.

Organization is a skill that many people can struggle with.

Whether it’s at home or an office, whether you are living alone or with a family, it can occur anywhere and to anyone.

Marie Kondo, a Japanese organizing consultant and author can help you out.

Having written several books on cleaning and organizing, Kondo has developed many techniques to help you live a happier and cleaner life.

She puts these techniques to use throughout the series.

As someone who enjoys organization, this series was very therapeutic for me.

Watching these homes go from cluttered to clean gave me a sense of relief and calm.

One of the things I especially enjoyed about this series was the diversity between the people Kondo was helping across the 10 episodes.

In one episode, she would be helping two parents with children, the next episode would be her helping a widow let go of some of her spouse’s clothing and another episode shows her helping students declutter their apartment.

No matter who you are or what your living situation is, it showed that anyone can have a messy home and anyone can fix it.

Another thing I enjoyed about the series was that Kondo mainly spoke in her first language, Japanese.

She knows a bit of English, but the language barrier did not stop her from getting the job done. With her personal translator and subtitles used as needed, people can still enjoy the series whether they speak Japanese or English.

Finally, I enjoyed Kondo’s bubbly and happy personality. She always came into someone’s home with a bright smile on her face, ready to tackle the mess before her. Her infectious joy for cleaning spread to the people around her who she was helping.

It was imensly heartwarming to see her impact on the lives of the people she helped and how they put her lessons to good use in their daily lives from there on out.

For most people, organization can be a difficult skill to learn. Some people can do it easily, but some people can struggle with it. If you are looking for a good, heartwarming watch that also teaches you some simple ways and techniques you can use to help you better clean and organize your home, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is definitely a choice show for you to try.