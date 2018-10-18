Parking permits being sold – again – at Niagara College

Loading ... Loading ...

By MIGUEL WELLS

Staff Writer

Niagara College has resumed the purchasing of all parking permits as of Sept. 24.

Due to the unexpected influx of new students and subsequent lack of parking spaces, the college suspended the purchase of all parking permits on the week of Sept. 19.

This, in addition to a number of pre-existing parking related issues, has frustrated some students.

Zachary Young, a second-year Computer Programming student, said: “The college gets millions of dollars a year, which they chose to spend on a new cafeteria and when the other cafeteria was perfectly fine. They know that they’re accepting more and more students every year and it causes a lot of (trouble).”

The college has since come forward in an article on the college’s website announcing that they will be working to handle the current challenges by implementing “both short- and long-term solutions that will expand our parking capacity and improve access to on-campus parking.”

Lot E has been expanded and will be paved during Reading Week.

Lot D is scheduled for work from Sept. 25-28 with temporary parking being made available while paving is underway.

Michael Gilliam, a second-year Electronics program student, said the parking situation improves as the semester progresses.

“I’ve noticed in the past year that the first two months are the worst for parking, but come October, November, December, parking is just a lot easier. There’s a lot less students.”

Welland campus students have the option of parking for free at the Seaway Mall, located at 800 Niagara St. A portion of the mall lot is designated for student parking, facing Niagara Street near Lancaster Drive.

Students can also use their U-Pass to catch a Welland Transit bus directly to the campus.