Passion and skill: the story of an Iranian karate champ

By THERESA REDULA

Staff Writer

The sports centre was quiet. The lights illuminated the large, royal blue and sunrise-orange square mat that’s positioned in the middle of the dull grey floor of the arena. Atop the mat stood barefoot karate athlete Roozbeh Roshani along two of his teammates wearing their traditional karate uniforms.

Heels together, knees straight, elbows relaxed, hands open and fingers together. The team turned its back to the crowd and bowed. It took another turn towards the navy-blue-suited referees and bowed. Finally, they turn towards their opponents to the right, and bowed.

Roshani, originally from Iran, is not new to this scene. He won fourth place in the 6th World Karate-do Championship in Italy at seven years old, the youngest of all competitors. To date, he has competed in at least a hundred competitions, 26 of which are world championships held from 1997 to 2018. Growing up, he balanced his passion with studies. As a university student, he has a degree in sports engineering. His thesis, a reaction time test device specialized for martial arts.

It was demanding to balance karate and studies, but he said “I forced myself to do that because I love both of them.”

Upon graduating, he dedicated himself more to the Japanese martial art, training 10 hours a week, and competing annually as part of the Iranian national karate team, his second family. He couldn’t even remember how he got to the national team. Karate has always been ingrained to life. Every competition meant a new stamp that filled his passport. He was also an instructor in karate, teaching three-year-old kids to 15-year-old students.

But at the age of 29, he put all of these to a halt to put a little, but challenging twist to his passion: coming to Canada.

Arriving to Welland in July 2019, Roshani dreams of becoming Canada’s national coach for karate. His first step was to take the Fitness and Health Promotion program at Niagara College Canada.

He says the program he’s taking is quite similar to his degree but with additional courses. Roshani says the academics side is okay, but with Persian language as his mother tongue, learning is difficult.

He said everything is different: people, culture, weather, the feeling of homesickness, and what he found most effortful is making friends.

“Most of us find it difficult to explain to each other and (tend to) speak shortly,” said Roshani, recalling that most students he met so far are international students. “Explaining (yourself) is hard.”

Roshani laughed it out when asked about how he is coping in life’s difference from Iran to Canada.

“It was so hard for me,” he said, as he had to deal with homesickness in a different way now.

Roshani, despite the difficulties as a newcomer to Canada, is still optimistic about everything. After all, he’s dealt with being away from home before.

He draws motivation from his zumba instructor sister in Ireland and parents who have a dates fruit farm and business in Tehran, Iran.

To remind him of his dreams, he brought all the medals he won with him: “(Those are) parts of my life. It’s like my child. These bring me memories.”

Roshani doesn’t plan on putting a pause to his passion while taking the two-year program in college. He says he wants to start an on-campus club for the college community because “it helps people with their self-confidence.”

When he finishes his program, Roshani wants to form another karate club in the Niagara region that is focused on Shotokan, a martial art style demonstrating power and speed, which will be the first club of its style in Niagara region.

Specialized in kata, or “form” in Japanese, Roshani says that the best thing about karate is discipline and respect. He says what you train in the arts impacts your life even without wearing a karategi (traditional karate uniform).

“In first five kata (forms), you start and finish with defence,” Roshani says. When in a distressing situation, “this helps you keep calm and concentrate; only defence, not offence.”

In karate training, Roshani says: “When you go to, for example, strength training, only your appearance, style or posture changes. But when you do martial arts, everything changes (especially) your concentration and self-confidence.

“When you can defend yourself, you have more self-confidence. This affects everything.”