Pathstone Mental Health to recieve program funding

By LISA KELLEY

Staff Writer

The many hands of Niagara College students, Event Management Program in the School of Hospitality, Tourism and Sports, have organized several events to raise money for this year’s successful recipient of the Many Hands project.

This year’s recipient is Pathstone Mental Health for their new Art Therapy program for children and youth with mental health challenges.

“Art therapy allows a child or youth to express themselves creatively with whatever issue they are coming in with,” said Erinne Andrews, an art therapist.

The Many Hands project began with the Events Management program in 1998, allowing the students the hands-on experience to execute several fundraisers aimed at assisting a non-profit organization in the Niagara area each year.

This project “is a community learning component for the students. It is attached to the program, helping Niagara’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Christine Blane, Event Management program co-ordinator.

“The students are aware of the challenges of being able to support children and youth and how important an art therapy program is to Pathstone Mental Health,” said Blane.

This year’s fundraisers include bingo, trivia, yoga and a comedy show – four different fundraisers that were determined by faculty and students.

“The Bingo fundraiser sold over 275 tickets,” said Blane.

Unfortunately, they are sold out of tickets. The winners will walk away with a prestigious designer purse.

Rise & Shine Yoga & mimosa brunch captivates the warm spring morning to all who participate at the Meridian Community Centre in Pelham on Mar. 24.

Turntable Trivia will be competitive – seven rounds of music trivia from the 70s, 80s and 90s at the St. Catharines Polish Society on Mar. 29.

Taps, Apps & Laughs, a comedy show featuring David Green, a local award-winning comedian, will be held at Beechwood Golf & Social House on April 4.

All fundraising proceeds go directly to Pathstone Mental Health, a non-profit organization which provides mental health services to children and youth around the Niagara area.