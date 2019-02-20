Price of insulin increasing in Canada and U.S.

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Staff Writer

The price of insulin is skyrocketing in the U.S., and Canada will be affected, too.

Near the beginning of the year, the Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI) released a report showing that insulin prices are drastically increasing in the U.S.

“We found a rapid increase in total health care spending, driven primarily by gross spending on insulin that doubled over the period,” states the independent, non-profit research institute’s website.

The institute says it gathered data to look at the trends on how much Americans with Type 1 Diabetes spent on health care between 2012 and 2016.

During the time of its research, it found that all types of insulin were affected by price increases. The institute says point-of-sale prices roughly doubled on average between the years of research.

Over the course of those four years, the average annual cost of insulin for an American went from $2,900 to $5,700.

“We conclude that increases in insulin spending were primarily driven by increases in insulin prices, and to a lesser extent, a shift towards use of more expensive products.”

After being discovered in Canada in 1921, the patent for insulin was sold for one dollar in 1923, with the intention that it should be as widely available to diabetic people as possible. Those involved with the first insulin processing patent said they believed that there should be no cost barriers to those who need insulin to live.

Although the U.S. has been the focus of attention, Canada has been affected by this as well.

With the price of insulin being so high in the U.S., Americans have been crossing the border into Canada to purchase the insulin they need. Insulin prices are much lower in Canada because the country does a better job at regulating them.

Even though Canadians don’t have to pay as much as Americans, Type 1 Diabetics still spend approximately $1,500 annually on insulin and other diabetic supplies, according to the Canadian Diabetes Association.