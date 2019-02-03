Pride Toronto’s decision won’t help mend fences

Loading ... Loading ...

MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Editorial

Toronto Police have been kicked out of the party after a close vote by Pride Toronto voted against the task forces’ participation in the annual Pride celebration this year.

Once again, Pride Toronto has voted against allowing the Toronto Police from marching in uniform in the parade making this the third year police have been barred from participating in the pride festivities.

The last three years have been fraught with a lot of tension between the LGBTQ community and the Toronto police force.

In the two years previous, there was good reason for police personnel to be excluded from the festivities and therefore it was easy to understand why Pride Toronto decided to make those decisions.

In 2017, the issue at hand was the Black Lives Matter movement and the decision to let those people of colour feel safe while celebrating during a time when the relations between police officers and people of colour were at an all-time low.

With representatives from Black Lives Matter holding up the parade, a controversial decision had been made to keep uniformed officers from marching.

In 2018, with a light being shed on the discrimination against LGBTQ people, especially those of colour, where the Bruce McArthur murders were concerned put an additional strain on relations and resulted in police being barred from participating in uniform once again.

With anger over what many in the LGBTQ community classified as a lack of investigative interest into the disappearance of the eight alleged victims of McArthur, as well as the murder of Tess Richey and Alloura Wells’ death.

The decisions in 2017 and 2018 were good ones. They were statements saying that those minority groups who had been discriminated against in the past by police forces, both in Toronto and abroad, would not tolerate any further discriminatory behaviour.

This year in 2019 however, it seemed as though it would be an excellent time to welcome the Toronto police back into the parade as a show of good faith.

In 2019, this decision to not have them participate is a poor one. It will do nothing to mend the rifts between the two parties. It will do nothing to strengthen their relationship.

And while the vote to once again exclude Toronto Police was a close one (163-161), it still doesn’t show that progress is being made toward reconciliation.

Reconciliation must be made between the two communities so that a change in the way the two groups interact can occur.

It needs to be made so that police have a better understanding of how to better interact with those in the community.

Change needs to happen so that those people who belong to the LGBTQ community may once again feel safe in the company of those officers whose duty is the protection of all.