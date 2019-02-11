Protect yourself from severe cold conditions this winter

Loading ... Loading ...

By MADISON JUDSON



Be sure to bundle up and stay warm during the winter months.

With temperatures and windchills dropping as low as -30 C at times this winter, frostbite is a danger to people across Ontario.

Despite the frigid cold temperatures recently, some people, including Amy Stone, either do not have the proper winter wear to keep themselves warm outdoors or choose not to wear it.

“I have these little gloves and I sometimes wear a hat, but I don’t usually wear a scarf or big mittens,” said Stone.

According to CBC, approximately 20 Canadian Armed Forces members out of the 120 members who were doing training sessions in Petawawa, Ont., suffered from minor frostbite and hypothermia, causing, “a small number of them” to be hospitalized on Jan. 17.

During the day of the training exercises, the windchill was -31 C.

According to statistics, when the windchill is anywhere from -28 C to -39 C, the risk of frostbite is moderate and can occur on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes time.

A Niagara Region Public Health spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Some of the common symptoms of frostbite include a cold and prickling feeling, numbness, hard or waxy skin, changes in skin colour to white, greyish- blue or greyish-yellow and blistering.

Grimsby resident Rachel Crawford said she always makes certain her kids and her dog are dressed for the cold.

“I make sure they are always wearing sweaters and long pants underneath their coats,” said Crawford.

“With the dog, I always put his coat on before taking him on walks, and I keep a close eye on him when he goes out into the backyard.”

While most cases of frostbite can be treated, some can be extreme and result in the worst-case scenario: amputation or possibly even death.

If you do get frostbite, be quick to treat it.

Heat is how you do it. Submerge the exposed skin in warm, not hot, water for about 20 to 30 minutes. After that, the skin should start to turn pink, which means blood is circulating again.

You can also use a wet warm cloth on your ears or nose. Placing your hands under your armpits is a very effective way to warm them up if you have no access to warm water. Keeping your limbs elevated when circulation returns is important as well.

The process of regaining circulation can be painful and last up to an hour. Painkillers can help relieve some of the pain.

If you have any of the severe symptoms, contact your local doctor or hospital.