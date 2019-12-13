Q&A with Franziska Emslie, YWCA Niagara

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

Affordable housing is in high demand in Niagara. Emergency shelters often bear part of that demand. Franziska Emslie is the community and public relations representative at the YWCA Niagara, and she provides some insight into the reality of homelessness in Niagara, and the kinds of challenges currently facing local shelters.

Q: What is state of emergency beds and YWCA Niagara?

A: For us, for probably a couple of years now, we have been operating above capacity in all of our emergency shelters. That’s year round. The reality really is that there’s just a huge housing crisis in Niagara, and we’ve been seeing the impact of that.

Q: What contributes to the shelters being over capacity?

A: It’s a complex and layered issue. (A) housing crisis and lack of affordable housing definitely is number one. We’re serving mostly women, (and) we see that single moms, for example, definitely struggle more with affordable housing than anyone else. So if you’re a single mom on a minimum wage job it’s become almost impossible for you to find an affordable housing unit here. So we see that anybody who’s marginalized definitely has higher chance of finding themselves homeless, which tells me that just on a systemic level, we’re really still failing a lot of people.

Q: Aside from an increase in affordable housing, what else do YWCA’s clients need?

A: We’re a huge advocate for the living wage initiative because that’s part of the problem too. If wages don’t keep up with increasing rents then something is going to go amiss.

Just generally recognizing that housing alone is not it. Mental health supports are really important. Just recognizing that people have different journeys and need services that are able to accommodate the different needs. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness.

Funding really hasn’t kept up with it either. We’re fortunate that we do receive lots and lots of wonderful regional funding, but … the sector across the board is just hopelessly underfunded.

Q: How many staff members do you have working at an emergency shelter?

A: One staff for 20 beds. It’s almost a mission impossible. When I say we’ve been operating above capacity, at the same time I’ve not been able to add any staff or anything to keep up with this.

If we want to look at helping people out of homelessness in the long run, then we want to be more than just a bed. And there are other things we do. We have skills development workshops; we have transitional housing programs, so we have programs that address the long-term needs, but if our social workers are just constantly trying to survive because we can’t afford a second staff, it’s very difficult for them to sit down with each individual and figure out, “what resources can I connect you with?”

The YWCA Niagara has shelters in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls. There is a 20-bed emergency shelter for women and children in St. Catharines, and one in Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls also has an emergency shelter for men and families, with 15 beds, in Niagara Falls.

There are four family shelter units that allow homeless families to stay together in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

The YWCA is also expecting a new housing development to be completed in 2021 that will add four emergency family shelter units and 20 long-term permanent housing units, all in St. Catharines.