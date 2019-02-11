Rapper 21 Savage arrested

Loading ... Loading ...

By THOMAS HUNDAL

Staff Writer

Rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by ICE and now faces the prospect of deportation.

21 Savage, real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga., by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE alleges that Abraham-Joseph arrived from the United Kingdom in 2005 as a minor on a legal visa but failed to leave the U.S. following the expiration of his visa in July 2006.

Abraham-Joseph’s arrest comes as a shock to many fans who associate him with the Atlanta rap scene. Past reports have stated that Abraham-Joseph was born in Dominica, an island in the Caribbean that is a former U.K. colony. Many on Twitter have been quick to make light of his U.K. citizenship.

Memes have been made using British hallmarks and stereotypes including tea, the Queen’s Guard and even muskets and rifles used by the British in the American Revolutionary War.

Abraham-Joseph remains in ICE custody in Georgia. A 2014 felony drug conviction may play a role in removal proceedings.