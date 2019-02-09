Religious freedom at odds in China

Loading ... Loading ...

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Falun Gong (Dafa) is a cultivation practice that is based on ancient Chinese healing techniques.

However, serious persecution of the religious sect has been ongoing against practitioners in China since 1999.

Falun Gong is performed on the streets of more than 100 countries in the world, including Canada, to create an international awareness of the persecution.

It often finds a place in the media because of incidents in China, such as imprisonment of practitioners and organ harvesting, the Chinese government’s claims about Falun Gong’s dangerous effect on society, and their leader Li Hongzhi’s supernatural statements, such as the ones about aliens’ manipulations over humanity.

“The Chinese government knows that what I am teaching is good and that I am teaching people to have high moral values. They are only concerned because there are so many people practising cultivation,” says Hongzhi, during an interview with Time Magazine in 1999.

“Falun” means wheel of law, says Joel Chipkar, spokesperson of Falun Dafa Association of Toronto. “If you look into Buddhism, the wheel has a very important spirituality.”

“Cultivation practice is basically a guide to people to reach their enlightenment,” explains Chipkar.

Falun Gong has three main cores in its belief system: truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. Practitioners do five different exercises – four standing and one sitting – aiming to purify their minds and bodies and to bring good energies from the universe.

After the Chinese Communist Party took power of the government in 1949, there was a cultural revolution during which there were widespread crackdowns on religion and religious practices.

According to Chipkar, 100 million people were practising Falun Gong in China in 1999, and they didn’t have an agreement with the Communist Party.

“Because they didn’t want to get involved in politics, Falun Gong didn’t want anybody (any government) to control it,” says Chipkar.

“They started a major persecution of the group. Thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have been murdered by the Chinese government,” he adds.

There are some discussions about organ harvesting of prisoners, especially Falun Gong practitioners, in China.

There hadn’t been any proof until 2006 when David Matas, an immigration, refugee and international human rights lawyer in private practice in Winnipeg and David Kilgour, a former member of Parliament and a former Secretary of State of the Government of Canada for the Asia Pacific region, published a research report.

The report is still available on Kilgours’s personal website.

The Chinese government claims that the practice leads to suicides and murders.

“By now more than 1,700 innocent people have been killed by Falun Gong cult followers in practising the cult’s doctrines of ‘clearing crimes committed in a previous life’ or ‘complete oneself in this life’ either by killing themselves or killing others,” says on a report by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States.

“Cheated and hoodwinked by Li’s (Hongzhi’s) malicious fallacy, some followers refused to go to the hospital for medical treatment when they became ill, and a number of them died as a result. Some people committed suicide or became psychopathic after practis ing Falun Gong, and others even turned into cold-blooded killers,” the same report continues.

“(The) number one weapon used in every genocide is hate propaganda. It creates confusion in the public’s mind,” says Chipkar.

Falun Gong was founded by Hongzhi in 1992.

Hongzhi, living in the United States, is the one of the most powerful 500 people in the world, according to Foreign Affairs magazine.

The Falun Gong association’s information website says that the supernatural claims of Hongzhi are a part of the Chinese government’s propaganda.

Falun Dafa Association of Canada has more than one million signatures, demanding a stop to the persecution, says Chipkar.

Practitioners from Niagara teach Falun Dafa on the weekends during the spring and summer.