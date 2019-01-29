Rent: from center stage to live television

Loading ... Loading ...

By Sarah Hookey

Columnist

It’s finally happening Rent-heads, the Tony award winning musical Rent is coming to a television near you in a live production. So, don your No Day but Today t-shirts and get ready to sing along to Seasons of Love.

Here is everything you need to know before you watch.

When: Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: FOX

Length: Approximately three hours. The unfortunate part is that when you factor in commercials approximately every seven minutes, you’ll realize that it’s almost guaranteed that at least some of Rent will be cut in order to fit within the allotted time. With a piece so poignant, it’s unfortunate to lose any of it but alas, this is perhaps one of the many downfalls of a Broadway musical being adapted for television.

Cast:

Rent: Live boasts an interesting blend of actors bringing to life these beloved characters.

Jordan Fisher, best known for his role in Disney’s Liv and Maddie, Grease: Live as Dodie and even a brief stint in Hamilton on Broadway as John Laurens will star as Mark Cohen, the narrator of the show and a struggling Jewish-American documentary filmmaker.

Brennin Hunt (X-Factor Season 1 contestant) has big shoes to fill as rocker heartthrob Roger Davis, who was originally played by Adam Pascal in both the original Broadway cast and film.

American singers Mario and Tinashe will portray Benjamin Coffin III, landlord of Mark and Roger and Mimi Marquez an HIV-positive club dancer and drug addict respectively while Hamilton on Broadway’s Brandon Victor Dixon (also known for his role as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live last year) brings to life supporting character Tom Collins, an anarchist professor with AIDs.

Lastly, Ru Paul Drag Race contestant Valentina will take on the role of drag-queen Angel Dumott Schunard, Vanessa Hudgens (Disney’s High School Musical, Grease: Live’s leading lady as the problematic Rizzo and Kennedy Center’s production of In the Heights.) will become performance artist Maureen Johnson and Kiersey Clemons (Flatliners, Extant) is set to portray Maureen’s girlfriend Joanne Jefferson.

Who to watch with: Well, if you have friends who measure their lives in daylights, sunsets, midnights and cups of coffee, (see what I did there?) I’d ask them first. But if not, ask literally anyone else. Even that one friend we all have who scoffs at the mere mention of show tunes and loudly proclaims, “I don’t like Broadway,” even though his or her personal experience with theatre probably just consists of YouTube parody videos, watching The Sound of Music and Grease as a kid, albeit reluctantly and a vague memory of the overture from Phantom of the Opera. Trust me, I know a person like that so I bet you do too. Still, I say ask them anyway. In my humble opinion, Rent has transcended the role of just another musical, instead becoming a piece of art that is timeless and painfully relevant no matter what year we’re in. Much like West Side Story (and we’re getting a remake film of that folks so hold onto your hat) the social situations we face today can still be found in this musical that is decades old, and the lessons never wear out. I for one plan on watching with two parents who don’t have much Broadway knowledge beyond Hamilton, Wicked and Phantom of the Opera.

Will it be censored?: If you know Rent at all, you’ll understand why this is even a question. This show is not for the faint of heart. It’s provocative, brazen and it doesn’t mince its words. Rent features the best and worst of society and rather than try to hide it, it hands it all to us wrapped in musical numbers that make us simultaneously laugh and cry. It reflects the struggles people have faced throughout the years and exposes the raw truth of life as a struggling artist in the middle of the AIDs crisis. So yes, unfortunately there is more than a good chance that Rent will be censored. After all FOX heavily rewrote the lyrics to Grease Lightning for 2016’s Grease: Live, (go read the lyrics to that song and you’ll figure out why.) Rent’s quite memorable number La Vie Boheme is sure to be subjected to that same treatment.

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure until it airs.

Well, that’s about all you need to know for Rent: Live. Happy watching!