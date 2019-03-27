Resident Evil 2 remaster a success

Loading ... Loading ...

By DEVYN STEWART

Columnist

The title Resident Evil carries with it a mixed bag of emotions.

Whether it be in reference to the video game series or the movies, one thing is always clear: people recognize the name.

But when we harken back to the video game series, we see that there are many neglected, ageless classics of the horror genre that deserve to be brought into the modern era and the remake of Resident Evil 2 does just that.

Resident Evil 2 (remake) was released on Jan. 25, and has made its way to instant fame in the gaming community for its brilliance.

The newly released version gives the player an option of difficulty settings tailored to a new age, sporting a fresh third-person over-the-shoulder view and modern graphics.

The game itself features many tight spaces, dark eerie corridors and hallways, the same puzzles one might find in the original PlayStation 2 version and a repackaged story.

The original Resident Evil 2 was released on Jan. 21, 1998, and is a testament to horror gaming.

The fixed camera angles, creepy music, claustrophobic gameplay and limited resources made the players heartbeat skip a beat or two if a surprise enemy lunged out at them from seemingly nowhere, or if a boss fight was initiated and the player wasn’t expecting it.

The remake does do some things differently that might get under some people’s skin.

The change in camera position might not ring the nostalgia bell of some looking for that classic experience, some of the rooms have changed, Tyrant appears slightly more in the campaign than the original, the gun-play is a lot smoother and enemies can easily chase you into different rooms now.

There are, however, many things the player can do in the remake to make it feel more original, such as selecting the original soundtrack and even swapping out the modern outfits for their original 1998 version, blocky pixelated features and all, assuming you own the downloadable content. If you do not, then you can unlock an in-game, high-definition version by beating the game on any difficulty.

The new Resident Evil 2 has kept the story largely intact as to the original and is built for not only bringing back longtime fans, but also bringing in a newer audience.

Despite all of what could have gone wrong, like totally ruining the story by altering it too much, making the gameplay unbearably easy or hard, not adding anything worthwhile or just making it a money grab, Capcom did it right.

The developers not only brought the game back like they did with the HD remasters of Resident Evil and Resident Evil Zero, but completely built this game from the ground up and might even start a healthy trend in the video gaming industry.

The developers at Capcom went one step further in their care for the original game, adding extra game modes.

Without spoiling any details, you can unlock a mode called the “Fourth Survivor” which features everyone’s favourite antagonist. Likewise, there are three freely added modes for different characters in the game and how their stories would have been had they not died during or prior to the events of the game.

If Capcom does more of these complete remakes in the future for all of the founding games, those being Resident Evil, Resident Evil Zero, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Code Veronica, they will certainly bring in a whole new fan-base and revive a genre that recently has had so little justice.

Though in moving forward, if this is to be a trend, Capcom must give their future games as much love and dedication as they did for this remake in the others. If not, the whole trend could fall flat on its face.