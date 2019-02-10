Reviving Toronto’s tourism industry

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Staff Writer

Throughout the years, Ontario Place has served many purposes and has been home to many different events and attractions.

But with the government-owned land being vacant since 2012, Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives are about to end the longtime on-again, off-again debate by beginning the process of revitalizing the area.

“We’re going to bring Ontario Place back to life and make it a spectacular world-class destination,” said Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s tourism and culture minister, in a press release.

The entire situation is essentially a debate about what the government’s redevelopment plans will include. While most Torontonians want the land to remain a greenspace with easy public access to the waterfront, the Conservatives want to commercialize the area.

According to the Ford government, almost any idea will be considered that would preferably include casinos, bars, shops and entertainment areas. With Ford wanting to commercialize the area, it’s expected that the property could eventually resemble CityWalk at Universal Studios, or a more adult version of Niagara Falls.

“Our vision for Ontario Place will make it an impressive attraction,” Tibollo continued. “That could include exciting sport and entertainment landmarks, public parks or shopping.”

But the majority of Toronto residents prefer to keep the area a potential greenspace, which would include parks, trails and a recreation center, along with water-based activities. It could be something similar to Cincinnati on the water, or the waterfront park in Seattle.

A Forum Research poll that was conducted asked 1,427 Toronto citizens “how important is the accessibility of the public waterfront at Ontario?” Out of all the people asked, 87 per cent said it was important.

Though a greenspace has not been ruled out, it doesn’t appear to be a frontrunner, despite how much the Toronto citizens want it to be, based on the statement released by Tibollo. The comments made by James Ginou, the chairman of the Ontario Place board, also suggest that nothing from the site can be revived, and it will need to be rebuilt completely.

This includes the Cinasphere, which is an IMAX theatre, along with the three hoisted pods that were a part of the original attraction, which showed off the heritage of the province.

It has been confirmed that the Ontario government is not open to selling the land, and condominiums on the property can be ruled out. According to CTV, the Budweiser Stage, which is home to major concerts in the summer, is not subject to be redeveloped as the government plans for it to be a stable part of the attraction moving forward.

It’s also presumed the 7.5-acre Trillium Park that was opened as part of the property in 2017 will not be part of the redevelopment, but that has not been confirmed or denied.

The Toronto Star recently released a story which quoted experts commenting on what should be done with the property. Niagara News, unsuccessfully, tried to contact some of these experts to get a comment.

Based on the Star’s story, multiple experts suggested that building a casino on the property would minimize revenue as it would benefit very few people, compared to an open greenspace that numerous people could access. Many of them also believed that combining the property with the newly-renovated Exhibition Place would be a smart idea.

Toronto’s condo king, Brad Lamb, said he believes that partially commercializing the area, along with keeping some of the property as public access is the best solution with what to do with the vacant land.

According to the Star, he suggests adding a boardwalk that is 40 per cent commercialized with bars and shops, while 60 per cent of the property would remain a public park. He expressed this would be enjoyed by Torontonians and tourists.

This idea would also open up the possibility of potentially becoming a revenue generator, which will be an attraction that could support itself.

Originally, the land was a heritage site used to promote the province when it opened in 1971 before becoming a family-oriented theme park. The land was closed in 2011, and was planned to be originally revitalized for Canada 150 in 2017.