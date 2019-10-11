Robot monsters and pumpkins

Loading ... Loading ...

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

Nothing says Thanksgiving like family tradition.

Niagara College alumni Jerry Howell, owner of Howell Family Pumpkin Farm, helps families celebrate Thanksgiving by creating shows of animatronics, which bring life-like characteristics to robots.

“Seeing the little kids interact with the shows I make is what keeps me motivated. They believe in them,” says Howell.

Howell grew up with a love for pumpkins and sold them as a nine-year-old boy on the edge of the road of his grandfather’s farm.

Howell is amazed at how far the farm has come since he first sold pumpkins in 1975.

“It all started with a wheelbarrow, then next year it would be a bunch of jack’o’lanterns, then a pumpkin face scarecrow and somehow we got here.”

Howell has become the operator of one of the Niagara region’s most popular agricultural tourism destinations.

He realized customers kept coming back, not only for the selection of pumpkins but also his unique displays, which gave him the idea to put on bigger and better displays each year.

Howell graduated from Niagara College’s computer engineering program in 1988. His passion for the pumpkin farm combined with his talent in robotics created Rex, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur, singing skeletons, chickens who tell jokes and a haunted house.

“Every year we kick it up a notch. It’s really just a fun atmosphere,” says Cassondra Milley, a worker at the farm for 10 years.

Howell has plans to market towards adults in the future by getting a liquor licence along with adding a haunted house for adults only.

Howell stays busy throughout the year combining his passion with business by creating and selling animatronic characters to farmers locally and across the globe.

“He is here every day building or fixing something and it always brings in more customers,” says Milley.

Milley says the pumpkin farm typically has about 30,000-40,000 guests.

The 40-acre property has a corn maze, a hayride and a petting zoo, which have kept families coming back every year.

Nicole Rogers, a Niagara College graduate, says, “I’ve brought my kids here ever since they were babies. It’s a family tradition. We come at least four times a year.”

Rogers is nostalgic of growing up as a little girl visiting with her family at the farm.

“It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a visit,” says Rogers.