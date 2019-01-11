Smith undervalued; NFL shows true colours

Loading ... Loading ...

By Victoria Nicolaou

Columnist

When news came out last Thursday that quarterback Alex Smith was dealing with a career-ending infection, you could feel the collective heart drop from players and fans around the NFL.

Smith immediately had surgery to fix a broken leg suffered in a game against the Houston Texans. But since the surgery, it has been quiet as the family asked for privacy. Now we know why.

And if true, the news is awful for the NFL and its loyal fans.

Alex Smith is one of the good guys in football. That’s an extremely overused phrase, but in this case, there’s no other way to describe Smith.

Since entering the league as the number 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL draft, Smith’s career has been a constant rollercoaster ride. But no matter what the situation, he always took the high-road.

Smith has been under-valued for much of his career, never quite good enough for NFL coaches and personnel. The words “game manager” became synonymous with Smith because he was a smart football player who limited his mistakes. Or, in NFL terms, he played it “safe.”

Which is kind of ridiculous. Aren’t those the necessary requirements to play quarterback? Play smart, limit mistakes, make the correct reads, limit turnovers. But somehow “game manager” became a knock on Smith’s career. And it didn’t seem to matter that wherever Smith went – whatever coach, whatever team, whatever system – he was a winner. Literally. He won games wherever he went.

For years in San Francisco, Smith was considered a bust. But when Jim Harbaugh became the 49ers coach, he gave Smith stability. Smith excelled under Harbaugh, taking the 49ers to the 2011 NFC championship game, losing in overtime to eventual champions the New York Giants.

When Smith suffered a concussion the following year (after watching the 49ers flirt with free agent Peyton Manning in the off-season), Colin Kaepernick took over the starting job and Smith never got it back. Despite all the success Smith had with the 49ers (19-5-1 record under Harbaugh), he never complained. He watched from the sidelines as Kaepernick and the 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 Super Bowl.

Smith was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he would lead the team to a 50-26 record in five seasons, including four playoff appearances. After drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the Chiefs traded Smith to Washington after Smith’s best season to date – 4,042 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. But going to another team didn’t change anything for Smith – he had Washington at the top of the NFC East with a 6-4 record before badly breaking his leg.

When did that become not enough? When did getting a team into the playoffs every year become a negative?

The belief for people around the NFL is that Smith’s skills can’t win a championship. But is that even a specific skillset? How can you be good enough to lead a team to the playoffs, but not be good enough to win it all?

And for anyone who watched those playoff games – both with the 49ers and with the Chiefs – Smith put his teams in positions to win. The infamous collapse by the Chiefs against the Colts in 2013 was not on Smith. He threw for 378 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Whether it is the defense not holding a lead, or Andy Reid’s clock-management skills, the blame always seems to land on Smith’s shoulders.

It’s unfair that we constantly search for the next best thing – the next big arm, the next fastest, the next strongest – instead of appreciating a player who makes a team better. Smith is the epitome of a professional. He always says and does the right things, both on and off the field.

With every negative NFL story that has come out in the last two weeks, Smith is a reminder that there are good guys in the NFL.

Hopefully we will get to watch Smith play again, and that he makes it through this latest set-back – most importantly for himself and his family. But if this injury does end his career, Smith exemplified the very best of what the NLF had to offer. And he deserved better.

NFL shows true colours

Speaking of which, it’s been hard to enjoy the NFL the last few weeks (well, last few years really). But watching how the NFL has handled both the Kareem Hunt and Reuben Foster situations has been startling. The fact that the NFL did not interview Hunt, or the woman he allegedly assaulted, just goes to show how little the NFL has learned since Ray Rice.

The NFL was supposed to be learning and growing – that’s what they kept saying – but the truth is the NFL doesn’t care about anything but the bottomline. It was a lot of good talk with zero action.

And for the Washington Redskins to put a waiver claim on Foster is absurd. What was the point? Foster can’t play under league rules, so why bother? What’s worse is this team, with Alex Smith, was in the playoff hunt. But when Smith broke his leg, Washington refused to even make a call to Colin Kaepernick’s camp. Instead they chose to start their third-string quarterback, Mark Sanchez, who’s more famous for the Thanksgiving “butt fumble” than his play on the field.

For Washington to not even talk about bringing Kaepernick in for a workout because he protested police brutality, while saying it’s okay to claim a player accused of domestic violence, tells you everything you need to know about Washington’s ownership and the NFL. They knew fans would accept the team claiming a solid defensive player accused of assault, as long as he could help them win. The most important thing is that Foster did not kneel during the national anthem.

Players in the NFL are not unique. People are accused of abuse and assault everywhere in the world. That’s never going to change, unfortunately. But the people in charge of the NFL should be doing better.

The way the NFL has handled the protests, the assault charges (and much more) is upsetting. The rumour that the NFL asked the Chiefs to stop investigating the Hunt situation until the offseason is a reminder that at the end of the day, the NFL doesn’t care about anybody or anything. As long as the money holds up.

And if the fans don’t care about abuse and assault the way they care about players kneeling, why should the NFL even feel the need to change?