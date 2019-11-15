Social media leading to poor mental health

Loading ... Loading ...

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Or even before you fall asleep?

If it is checking your social media, you’re not alone.

For some youth in Canada, keeping up with social media can be a contributing factor in poor mental health.

“I would check Instagram as soon as I turned my alarm off — before I got out of bed,” says 21-year-old Olivia Smith.

“I had to delete it, because it was changing everything like my sleep, schooling and even how I interacted with other people.”Smith says deleting social media was not as easy as it sounds.

As social media has grown in recent years, it plays a large role in how people perceive the world.

A 2013 Statistics Canada census says 93 per cent of youth aged 15 to 30 use social networking sites.

Hope Johnston, 16, says, “I use Snapchat and Instagram the most. Everyone I know has it.”

One study cited in a CBC News story published in October, notes a substantial rise in poor mental health for youth in Hamilton.

The study conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found almost one-third of high school students spend five or more hours on electronic devices in 2017.

American social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, who is quoted in the article, correlated the rise of social media use with the growing rate for self-harm, especially in teenage girls.

Smith says she recommends her friends take breaks from it if they notice a change in their mood.

“I think it is especially hard as a girl, constantly seeing all the sexism and what you should look like.”

To older generations, the obsession with social media is not as appealing.

“I grew up in a time where we had to talk to each other,” Terry Scott, 52, told Niagara News.

“You don’t even see kids outside anymore. They are always behind a screen.”

Scott says he is worried about the dependence on technology affecting mental health and even experienced the issue in his own family.

“Technology is manipulating everyone – not just the youth – although they are most vulnerable. It is changing the way we think about things, especially ourselves.”

Alex Hern, the technology editor for the Guardian newspaper, says he believes, “Instagram encourages its users to present an upbeat, attractive image that others may find at best misleading and at worse harmful.”

He writes: “If Facebook demonstrates that everyone is boring and Twitter proves that everyone is awful, Instagram makes you worry that everyone is perfect – except you.”