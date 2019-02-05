Something sweet missing for 2019

Loading ... Loading ...

Brienah Cassar

Staff Writer

Sweethearts candy hearts won’t be sold for the first time since 1902.

The ever-popular candy hearts with messages like “Be Mine” and Love You” on them won’t be available this Valentine’s Day.

“I’m pretty sad they aren’t selling heart candies this year, they were my go-to Valentine’s Day gift” said Troy Nicholls, a first-year Computer Programming Analyst student.

The candy hearts made their debut in 1902 and have been a staple of every Valentine’s Day since, but the company that made them went out of business.

On July 24, 2018 the New England Confectionery Company, also known as Necco, closed its doors and sold the Sweethearts brand to the Spangler Candy Company.

Prior to its closing, Necco was the oldest candy company in the United States.

It took Necco 11 months to make five to seven billion candy hearts and by the time Valentine’s Day was over, all the candy hearts would be sold.

But since Necco sold the Sweethearts brand in July, there wasn’t enough time for Spangler Candy to make the hearts for this year.

The company said, “It’s just not possible. ”Spangler Candy is known for their candy canes, circus peanuts marshmallows and Dum Dums lollipops.

Even though we can’t pass candy hearts with cute sayings on them to our crushes this year, Spangler’s CEO says we can expect to see Sweethearts again in 2020.