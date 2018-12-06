Spaling: From apprentice to mentor

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

On the court one can be forgiven for mistaking Natasha Spaling for a Niagara College athlete.

But Spaling, 25, is no longer a student. She is the first-year head coach of the Niagara Knights women’s volleyball team. As she begins that evening’s practice, the difference between coach and athlete is apparent. Spaling is firm and determined. She is encouraging, but corrects mistakes when she sees them.

The practice schedule is written on a large white board Spaling carried with her from the office she shares with other NC coaches. Spaling sets a schedule for every practice, always keeping players informed of her plans.

As Spaling watches her team, she runs a drill to remind her athletes of one of the most important values in volleyball and life: support.

The drill has players shadow their teammates around the court, following the ball, so that no player is alone. The goal is to make sure they do everything together as a team, to help with their connection on and off the court.

Spaling has been lucky enough to experience support throughout her life and volleyball career. Now she wants to pass along all she has learned to the young women at Niagara.

Spaling grew up in Drayton, Ont., a small town located in Wellington County, Ont. The youngest of four children, Spaling grew up around hockey – one brother played professionally – but no one in her family ever played volleyball.

Spaling only discovered it in the eighth grade because she thought it would help her win athlete of the year. She took up volleyball to give her that competitive edge.

“That was the only reason I wanted to play volleyball. I didn’t like it. I was naturally way better at basketball,” said Spaling. “I went with in all my basketball stuff to tryouts and made the team because I was super tall.”

Spalling hated volleyball immediately, mostly Spaling said, because she was terrible at it. Her parents, Lorrie and Charles Spaling, told her to try her best until the end of the year because quitting in the middle of the season was not an option.

Spaling practised and improved mostly because she hated being the worst player on the team. By the end of the season, Spaling had fallen in love with the sport she had once called ridiculous.

“The more I played, the more I fell in love with it,” said Spaling.

In the tenth grade, playing four different sports, Spaling fractured her back due to overuse.

“It was a stress fracture. I was going to three to four practices a day for different sports,” said Spaling. “I was not strong because I was tall and lanky.”

The injury forced her to make a choice, and with an opportunity to play volleyball in University, Spaling decided to follow that path. But she made sure to finish out the season first.

“Yeah, that is my personality for sure. I don’t like to not play so I will do whatever I have to do to play,” said Spaling.

Although extremely different, Spaling’s parents are the reason behind her determination in sports – and in life – to always get better.

Spaling’s father, Charles, came from a traditional household. He moved to Canada from Holland with his family when he was a young boy. Charles loved hockey and in order to play he would hitch-hike to hockey practice after working on the family farm.

But Lorrie, according to her daughter, is the “most un-athletic person you will ever meet in your life.”

Although not an athlete, Lorrie was her daughter’s biggest support system, and her biggest fan.

“(My mom) was like anything you want to do, we’ll make it happy and we’ll work to make sure we can do it. So I was lucky. She is the best,” said Spaling.

That resolve Spaling showed in high school was on full display at the University of Waterloo. Spaling played volleyball for five seasons, tearing her anteri or cruciate ligament (ACL), one of the key ligaments to help stabilize the knee, twice.

Spaling can remember the exact details of that first tear. “My very first game in my second year, 24th point of the first set at the University of Guelph. It was terrible,” said Spaling, the memory of the injury clear in her mind.

The second tear occurred when Spaling was going into her final year, beginning the transition into coaching and laying the groundwork for a new path.

After meeting with Laurie Eisler from the University of Alberta Masters of Coaching program, Spaling decided to apply, and was accepted on her first try. “It was the best experience of my life. It was incredible,” Spaling said.

In her final year at University of Alberta where she was an assistant coach on the women’s volleyball team, Spaling applied for head coaching positions at colleges and universities hoping to find a job close to home.

“My family’s back here. I’m super close with them. I have two nephews and a niece whom I love with all my heart,” said Spaling.

While still in school finishing her masters, Spaling got the head coaching job of the Niagara Knights women’s volleyball team at Niagara College.

As she began her new job earlier this year, Spaling never felt unprepared. “I was never worried,” said Spaling. “It just felt natural … I probably missed some stuff, and I probably did some stuff that I will change some day but everything just felt like second nature. Like I was ready.”

Much of that confidence was inspired by the program at U of A, and by Eisler in particular.

“I read about her (prior to attending school) and knew her history and just liked how the way she spoke about women, the way she spoke about athletes,” said Spaling. “She was the person I wanted to learn from.”

Eisler taught Spaling the importance and necessity of caring as a coach. “You’re in charge and responsible for all these athletes and how they feel and what they do and what they become after and what you teach,” said Spaling.

Most importantly, Eisler taught Spaling the importance of being a woman in sport, and what a privilege that truly is.

“The way she supports other female coaches and other female athletes is really incredible and that’s definitely something I want to be. Someday. If I can. I want to be cognizant of what I represent for woman in sport.”

Spaling is very much aware that she is the only female varsity coach at NC, in a field often run by men. Even if she doesn’t hear it out loud, Spaling recognizes it’s always in the background.

Spaling came to NC with a desire to apply everything she learned from the coaches before her. Spaling saw first-hand, through Eisler, what it is to have great people as a part of a program and the impact it has in making work and practice enjoyable, while also building trust with athletes and coaches.

“That (master’s) program really taught me the value of the people around you and the impact that they have on you. And that is something that I want to build is just a program filled with excellent humans – male, female doesn’t matter. Just excellent people,” said Spaling.

The first few months haven’t all been smooth sailing. Spaling can feel the responsibility of her role and its impact on the athletes she coaches.

Coaches understand that ultimately you are hired to win championships. But Spaling wants to make sure the young women in her program are successful in life as well.

“I just really hope what I’m instilling in them, and what I’m teaching them, and what I’m being an example of is something that they want to follow,” said Spaling. “A leader is only a leader if they have people that want to follow them otherwise you’re just walking around by yourself.”

As for the difficulties in being a young woman athlete, Spaling understands it well. She hopes that the program can equip them with tools to make sure they understand that they are enough, and that they are valued.

The players on Spaling’s team can feel that love and concern. In addition to Spaling’s organizational skills, they are excited to learn from her wealth of experience and fresh perspective.

“She’s amazing,” said Kelsey Soules, a second-year volleyball player. “She pushes you to be the best you can be.”

Montanna Taylor, a first-year player, agreed. “She knows how good we can be and she won’t settle for less. She’s very good at lifting us up and making sure that we know she believes in us,” said Taylor.

Spaling has been passionate about athletics since she was a young girl. She loves the competition and she loves winning, but most of all, Spaling cherishes the chance to get better, the drive to improve oneself.

“The opportunity and the atmosphere that’s created when you have people … working hard for each other,” said Spaling. “I just love being around people that want to get better. There’s something that’s infectious about them.”

The team, Spaling said, has done a great job in trusting and buying into the program. “We’re still working on trust, because trust can’t happen right away. It’s got to happen over a long period of time…this is team bonding, going through those experiences.”

As for expectations for Spaling’s first season as head coach, she is keeping it simple.

“I want our team to stay connected. I want us to work hard together,” said Spaling. “I want us to keep working hard every day throughout the season so we don’t have any regrets looking back. And that’s honestly all that I can ask for them.”