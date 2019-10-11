Spider-Man not Far From Home

 11 Oct 2019   Posted by Lindsay Tweedle

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

Marvel fans were left disappointed this April when they found out that they are not going to see more Spider-Man movies due to Disney and Sony failing to come to a new deal.

“At first I just didn’t believe it,” said Jacob Manels, a Brock University student and Marvel fan.

Twitter was filled with gifs and tweets after the news broke out that Spider-Man is going to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans expressed their disappointment through Twitter with hashtags like #SaveSpiderMan and #SaveSpidey.

Twitter user SavinTheBees said in a tweet, “Someone said ‘Spider-Man far from MCU’ and I haven’t been the same since.”

Another user, rogersndanvers, said, “WE STORM SONY PICTURES AT DAWN.”

Disney wanted to co-finance 50 per cent of the movie and wanted a 50 per cent profit share, which was not acceptable to Sony after the massive success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which overtook Skyfall as the most successful Sony movie.

Santiago Negret, a Marvel fan, said, “It was a corporate action that was punishing towards the fans.”

Fans got good news late this September when Disney and Sony announced another Spider-Man movie for 2021 and an appearance in a Marvel movie. Not much is known about the new deal or even if there will be more Spider-Man movies after this.

Andrew Turk, a Marvel fan who’s looking forward to the third movie, says, “It didn’t make sense if they ended the storyline after the second movie.”

Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, contacted Disney CEO Bob Iger and personally asked him to reconsider the deal with Sony.

Negret says, “I’m happy that he is coming back now.”

