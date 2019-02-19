Sportsweek: Thompson winning, Browns losing

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

Winner of the week:

Petra Kvitova

Just weeks after losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova took the stand against the man who allegedly attacked her at her home in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

Testifying in a separate room from the accused, Kvitova told the court that the suspect posed as a utility man to get into the apartment. As the accused held a knife to Kvitova’s throat, she badly injured her left hand as she tried to pull the weapon away. He fled the apartment after Kvitova gave him money.

Kvitova underwent a four-hour surgery to repair her playing hand, unsure whether she would ever hold a racquet again. Two years later we watched her compete in a Grand Slam final. Despite the disappointing loss, Kvitova knows she won by just being on the tennis court.

Speaking to the media after the attack, Kvitova said, “I do not see myself as a victim, I do not feel sorry for myself and I will not look backwards.”

These last two years Kvitova has showed the whole world her strength and resiliency, on and off the court. We all got a reminder of that this week.

Loser of the week:

Kevin Durant

After nine days of ignoring the media, Kevin Durant took the podium after a win against the San Antonio Spurs. For days Durant didn’t speak as rumors swirled that Durant intends to leave the Golden State Warriors and sign with the New York Knicks at the end of the year (even writing that sounds insane – it’s James Dolan’s Knicks. Who would leave a team like the Warriors for the Knicks?). Eventually Durant decided he had some stuff to “get off his chest.” I believe his exact words to the media were, “Why do I got to talk to you? Tell me.” Plus much more.

Well, first of all, Durant could have shut down all the noise immediately by just saying he wasn’t going to talk about free agency. He didn’t have to wait nine days. Durant turned the situation into a story and left his teammates to answer the questions. And by not committing to the Warriors long term, Durant had to see this coming.

And second of all, it all seemed a bit much. The Warriors media don’t ask that many questions about Durant’s free agency. They definitely talk and write about it, as Ethan Strauss, who was on the receiving end of Durant’s rant, did for the Athletic. But that’s to be expected as Durant’s decision will likely shape the NBA.

It’s obvious Durant doesn’t have a problem with all media, since he spent Monday going from Good Morning America to ESPN to talk about his new “Making of a Mogul” show. Durant wants to talk but only when it benefits him. And only on his terms. Sorry Durant, but that’s not how media works.

The reason Durant is a two-time champion is because of the NBA’s growth in popularity. The NBA was able to sign huge TV deals, leading to a spike in the salary-cap that allowed the Warriors to sign a player like Durant. And with an increase in money comes media. That’s the deal. Players get paid millions of dollars to play basketball, yes, but they also have to do certain things they might not enjoy. Like answer questions.

Durant’s temper tantrum after the game was unnecessary and childish. And if he thinks the Bay area media is difficult, I’m sure he will handle the NYC media market just fine.

That leads me to my Tweet of the week by

@GSWFastBreak:

A journalist is not a publicist. A journalist’s job is not to win the adulation of his or her subject. If anything, that’s probably a sign that you’re not doing a very good job.

Friend of the week:

Jared Goff

Michael Silver of the NFL Network covered the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. After the game, with all his teammates already on buses back to the hotel, quarterback Jared Goff saw Silver lingering outside the locker room. Instead of following his teammates, Goff called Silver over and said “I’ll tell you everything I can.” Goff talked for five minutes, according to Silver, reliving the difficult moments from the game. He was honest and accountable. Quarterbacks get all the praise in a win, and all the blame in a loss – warranted or not. And in this case Goff shouldered it all, willing to take responsibility for his mistakes. Hours after experiencing a heartbreaking defeat, Goff showed his true character by not shying away from the negative parts of the job.

Foe of the week:

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns announced this week that they have signed running back Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal. Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year after a video came out showing Hunt kicking a woman. Hunt was never charged and the NFL investigation is still ongoing.

Why wouldn’t the Browns sign a player with “off-the-field” issues? There is nothing NFL teams love more than giving second chances to their players. Oh, except for players who took a knee or players who are too “football old” to be productive.

The Browns said they did their due diligence and believe Hunt is worthy of another chance. Hunt at least took responsibility for his actions, apologizing and saying he is working to become a “better” man. I’m not saying people aren’t worth a second chance. But if the Browns really did their due diligence, why did they never talk to the woman Hunt allegedly kicked? Did they not think that perhaps talking to the victim would be beneficial?

Maybe that would just be too much work because the Browns are not truly concerned with rehabbing Hunt. They’re concerned with winning. Hunt is a 23-year-old running back who can help them win football games. And in the NFL, as long as you are good enough to help a team win, everything else is just unnecessary noise.

Favorite person or moment of the week:

Klay Thompson

Everyone should have a person like Klay Thompson on their team – on the court or in life. Someone who doesn’t complain. Who works hard and plays hard. Who will do anything for his team. Who appreciates life and everything that comes with it. Thompson doesn’t care who gets the credit on the court, isn’t worried about social media likes or how NBA fans view him. He just wants to be himself and play basketball.

Thompson, who celebrated his 29th birthday this week, knows his value on the court for the Golden State Warriors. He is never worried about proving how good a basketball player he is. He trusts his skills, and believes by doing so the world will see how awesome he is. And we have. There’s a lot of players (see his teammate above) that can learn a little something from him.

The best of Thompson was on display this week when he dislocated his finger early in a game against Utah this week, got it taped up, and came back to play.

As Thompson would say there is nothing really to worry about. Everything, eventually, “will be in the past like a ponytail.” So might as well enjoy it.

Dumbest moment of the week:

LeBron James (again)

On the other end of the spectrum is LeBron James. I know athletes should celebrate every milestone in their career. They work extremely hard to get to that point. But there’s something strange about James congratulating himself on reaching 32,000 points (fifth in NBA history) on Instagram moments after his team lost by 42 points to the Indiana Pacers.

First of all, it was the worst loss of James’ career. Literally the worst. Second of all, the Los Angeles Lakers were embarrassed by the Pacers. In case I didn’t mention it earlier, they lost by 42 points. And finally, after days of speculating who the Lakers (well, GM LeBron) would trade to land New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis – the rumors at one point had every player on the Lakers roster gone, none of which came to fruition – it was very clear that not all was right in Laker-ville.

And the photo of James sitting at the end of the bench with three seats between him and the rest of the team, only made things look worse. James had every right to celebrate a huge career milestone, but posting it right after a loss felt like a lack of awareness at the worst possible time.