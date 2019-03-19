Spring Equinox means celebration

Loading ... Loading ...

By GUNCE AKPINAR

While cold winter days come to the end, Spring Equinox (March 20-21) is almost here, and there are many different ways to celebrate in various cultures throughout the world with one general idea: new beginnings and a time of transition.

This article is about Mesopotamian roots of the celebration of this day as Nowruz (meaning “new day” in the Persian language), which the Government of Canada included it in its national calendar in 2009.

Spring Equinox, also known as Vernal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, is the day that subsolar point passes the equator and starts to appear on the northern side of the world.

Spring Equinox doesn’t have a certain date because of the time differences on the world. For Ontario it is at 5:58 p.m. on March 20.

It symbolizes the awakening of nature, and it appears in various ways in in many cultures.

Symbolizes reunion with loved ones

There are many stories from Mesopotamia, and probably one of the oldest ones is about the goddess of love, Inanna, and shepherd god, Dumuzi.

In their mythology, Dumuzi has to stay underground and can only stay with his wife Inanna for six months. The day they came together again is the day of Spring Equinox. This symbolizes the awakening of nature and the blooming of life.

Ancient Romans celebrated this day with the Hilaria festival (means cheerfulness) to honour Anatolian mother goddess, Cybele. The festival lasted seven to 10 days, and it symbolized the resurrection of Attis.

A similar story is told in Akkadian mythology about Ishtar and Tammuz, and in Greek mythology about Demeter and Persephone.

Symbolizes victory

In Babylon, the Akitu festival (means barley cutting) was celebrated as a new-year festival, and in their mythology Marduk, the guardian god of Babylon, becomes victorious against Tiamat, the goddess of chaos.

The same pattern also exists in Hittite mythology as Teshup, the god of storm, overcomes a dragon. Hittites celebrate this day with a festival called Purulliyas.

Nowruz is celebrated in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and by Kurdish people in Turkey.

With small differences in the celebrations, it is usually celebrated with huge groups of people being together in platforms with music, dances, large tables filled with traditional meals and jumping over a fire to burn away all fears of new beginnings.