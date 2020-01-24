St. Catharines singer raises money for Out of the Cold

Loading ... Loading ...

By Britney Baker-Pittendrigh

Staff Writer

When you say you’ll do something, you do it.

That’s exactly what Ola Kiermacz did when she told the public she would spend the night outside if her charity song On That Star made more than her previous years charity song Write You A Card.

She surpassed the goal by $500 and made $2,500 that will go directly to the Out of the Cold program run by Start Me Up Niagara to help feed the homeless.

“I’m going to be here along with anyone else who sleeps here at night,” said Kiermacz.

With the help of friends Alex Beckwith and Sydney Ciallella, she started planning when and how she would go about spending the night outside.

“She said I’ll let you guys know more and I said, ‘cool I want to help, like I want to do that too,’ and she said, ‘well do you want to help me plan it,’ and I was like yup,” said Ciallella, who volunteers at a soup kitchen through Out of the Cold.

Kiermacz described Ciallella as having an amazing pure heart and that she was mind blown to know humans like that still exist.

On Sunday Kiermacz set up camp at Montebello Park with Beckwith and Ciallella to spend the night outside to better understand what the homeless go through.

Beckwith, who describes Kiermacz as family, said he was “mostly here for support, and also for protection.”

“When she said she was going to do it, I thought I got to at least be there with her.” Beckwith, who has done winter survival training, said, “I know what it’s like to be out in the winter alone for like 24, 12 hours; it’s a big mental challenge.”

There were some bumps in the road with being able to spend the night outside at a city park.

Kiermacz had contacted the city to let them know she’d be there and there were talks over whether she would need a permit or not.

She did put a permit through but then proceeded to cancel it as she was not hosting a full-on event and would not need things like security.

“I technically wasn’t granted permission and simultaneously neither are homeless people,” said Kiermacz.