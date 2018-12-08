Stan Lee: Loss of real-life Superhero

Loading ... Loading ...

By TONI WHITE

Staff Writer

Stan Lee, creator, publisher and editor of the well-known and well-loved Marvel Comics, and a real life superhero himself, died from respiratory and congestive heart failure on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

Lee died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The news was delivered to several news agencies by a family representative. Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, confirmed the news.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, Lee’s career started in 1939 at what was originally called Timely Comics, the predecessor to Marvel Comics, as an assistant. He eventually went on to help pages in comic books under the pen name ‘Stan Lee’.

He was made the interim editor at age 19 by publisher Martin Goodman when the previous editor quit, and had continued to work in the industry for decades.

In the late 1950s, DC (then National) Comics editor Julius Schwartz made a move to reinvent the superhero archetype with its updated version of the Flash and later the Justice League of America.

On the success of this, Martin Goodman assigned Lee with the responsibility of coming up with a new superhero team to compete with DC Comics.

Lee gave his superheroes a flawed humanity, which was a change from the typical archetypes that were written for preteens. Before the change, most superheroes were idealistically perfect in every way with no serious or lasting problems.

Lee introduced complex characters who had issues like bad tempers, fits of melancholy and vanity, worried about paying their bills and impressing girlfriends or were even sometimes physically ill.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a statement Marvel released. “A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

These new superheroes grew popular immediately and allowed Marvel to surpass DC in sales.

Today, Marvel characters are known all over the world and the films have become a huge success.

Lee was also famous for appearing in cameos in many of his Marvel films, most recent examples being “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers,” he told the Washington Post.

“And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain people, you’re doing a good thing.”

Lee is survived by his daughter J.C Lee and the many superheroes he created, and the hearts of all the people his work has touched.

He will continue to inspire the comic book industry for hundreds of years to come.

“Excelsior!”