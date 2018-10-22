Still a female leadership in Niagara municipal politics

Loading ... Loading ...

It’s hard to believe that in 2018, we’re still looking for women to run (and win) in municipal politics. Niagara’s record on this is abysmal. Five of our cities and towns have never had female mayors. Only four of the current 31 regional councillors are women. There is some evidence of a movement in this election cycle. There are more women trying to win seats on councils. But it’s not likely we’ll see more women in top jobs.