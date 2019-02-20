Story of Senua draws awareness and understanding

Loading ... Loading ...

By DEVYN STEWART

Columnist

Video games can be fun, but sometimes they can tackle serious issues and give players some understanding of what others go through.

It isn’t common that games do this, though sometimes a gem comes through that is not only entertaining but informative.

In Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice players take control of the character Senua, a woman fighting ‘The Darkness’ throughout the storyline.

Senua is a Pict tribal who was sheltered from the rest of her people in her youth by her father, her mother killed by her father for the same curse of ‘The Darkness.’ Despite this she found love for a man named Dillion.

Once with Dillion, many of his tribe eventually died due to a plague that Senua believes to be because of her curse. She leaves in exile for some time and returns once she believes it to be cured only to find everyone was killed by Northmen. This tips her over the edge and she goes on a journey to bring back her dead husband.

Now the story truly begins as her own psychosis (The Darkness) affects gameplay, telling her to do things that may or may not hurt her, mock and compliment her, berate and uplift her, and ultimately cause her problems throughout the story. If the player dies too many times in the game they will experience “permadeath,” as if Senua has been consumed by her own curse, and the player will have their save file deleted and need to restart the game from the beginning.

Senua’s story unravels as she fights her way through malformed Northmen, Norse gods and spirits, solves puzzles and progresses through the game. Her psychosis is likely started when her father burns her mother for the same thing, shelters and likely abuses her for the curse she has, furthered when she blamed herself for a plague and lastly when she returned only to find Dillion sacrificed to the Norse gods via blood eagle. The developers showed this in the story and through even the opening moments of the game when many of Senua’s voices say different things to her and will only continue to get worse throughout the game.

Senua’s nightmare starts at the forest in which she begins her own purgatory for being a “gelt” – what the Celts called a person who acquired mental problems, typically as a form of PTSD from fighting, through different sections fighting the giant Surt and the spirit of illusions Valravn.

Senua eventually opens the gates of Helheim and is immediately defeated by Hela, goddess of death, and sent on a quest for a better weapon. Eventually she solves enough puzzles and fights her way through the Northmen to the goddess of death once more. Here the greatest revelations of her story are made. Will she cure herself of her psychosis, save her lover Dillion or die trying? That is for the player to decide based on how well they play the game.

The developers of the game had to consult neuroscientists and non-profit organizations to discover what the symptoms were and how they affected the human mind. Not only this but that the illness doesn’t come from the hallucinations, but rather the stigma, isolation and mistreatment that comes because of it. This is shown at the beginning of the game as Senua was isolated from her society by her father and her mother being killed. The developers worked with people who suffer from psychosis to create the game as realistic as possible so that the player can truly understand what people suffer, including voices, hallucinations, and flashbacks.

The game was released to positive reviews, especially for bringing awareness to such a misunderstood issue, and only was criticized for repetitive combat sequences.