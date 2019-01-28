Strong voices will not be silenced

Loading ... Loading ...

By BREANNE ELRICK

Staff Writer

Activists of St. Catharines were able to march together in solidarity on Saturday, Jan. 19, regardless of the intense snowfall or recent controversies surrounding the national organization, Women’s March.

Tegh Kaur and Renee Martin, the organizers of this year’s march in St. Catharines, decided to separate themselves from the National Women’s March due to harsh allegations, including anti-semitism, causing controversy.

“We definitely made sure that this year we’re centralizing indigenous, black, and racialized perspectives as well as trans and martialized perspectives,” says Kaur. “A lot of times in movements, their co-opted by (cisgender) white women, higher class folks, people with privilege, and they end up taking up a lot of space.”

“So, we’re just centralizing that today and you’ll see that today with the people that are going to be sharing their stories.”

The march started at the British Methodist Episcopal Church. Nearly 30 people walked through thick sheets of snow and extremely low temperatures to Mahtay Café, where various activists and artists performed on stage.

Martin is a founder of the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association and also what Kaur described as “the backbone of so many movements in this region.” Kaur and Martin wanted to try something different for this year’s women’s march, so they reached out to last year’s organizers. “Despite their very best efforts, I really felt like a square peg trying to fit in a round hole at the last two marches,” said Martin.

“The Women’s March itself is being hotly debated in the media right now with charges of anti-semitism and racism,” says Martin. “It has driven home the message, once again, that the idea of a monolithic womanhood or that people coming together from disparate backgrounds finding unity or even commonality is a very difficult, or impossible task.”

“The Women’s March is supposed to be this grass-roots movement and yet, it was turning into that despite the best intentions of Carrie and Laura (the previous organizers) and I’m not dragging them in any which way,” said Martin. “So, we thought this movement, this march can still be saved. It hasn’t gone so far that people expect a certain thing.”

This year’s St. Catharines Women’s March was filled with poetry, songs, speeches, dancing, and more – all in solidarity to freedom for all.

Kathleen Driscoll, born in St. Catharines, is a local spoken slam artist and shared their spoken poetry about struggles of segregation.

Driscoll identifies as a gender fluent person. “I do think it’s important to acknowledge that I am not a woman,” says Driscoll. “Sometimes I feel weird in these spaces, but I do think it’s cool to see that other marginalized genders have made space for us in these spaces.”

Driscoll made the crowd laugh at various times with their comedic slam poetry about being fat, ignorance to sexual orientations and the struggle to relate to family after going to university.

Vicki Lynn Smith, a fifth generation St. Catharines resident, led the walking portion of the march and spoke on stage.

“I wanted to speak about women running for office. More women need to step up and run for office,” says Smith. “Not just in the city or in politics… in your unions, where ever. You’ve got to start taking up more space.”

“When my daughter was about two or three. I was a single mother and I became involved in my union,” says Smith. “It was never just one meeting a month.”

“When you become involved, you really become involved.”

Smith explains that children are no excuse not to take a role in politics. “Surround yourself with people who support you… with people you can count on to watch your kids. Bring your kids with you, they will learn a lot,” she says. “Let them understand the things that are going on.”

“Women are at least 50 per cent of the population. Women should have 50 per cent of the power,” said Smith.

Janice Jo Lee, a Korean-Canadian, musician, spoken word poet, and theatre artist from in Kitchener, Ont., on Haldimand Tract treaty territory, was also performing at the Women’s March.

Lee started her set by addressing racism in our country. “In Canada, our brand of racism is polite. So, it’s harder to identify. No one is cheering you on when you’re being a feminist… people are dragging you down and they’re policing you and shaming you. The march is the celebration that happens once a year but, the work is every day,” she says.

“You can’t do it some days and not others. Obviously, I encourage you to set boundaries and not try to educate every single ignorant person that crosses your path,” says Lee. “It’s something that we are going to choose to do for the rest of our lives: to fight for the dignity of ourselves and everyone else, the freedom to choose and the freedom to opportunity.”

“It’s good to have days like today where we can get together, and you can see other people who are also in that fight too, so that you don’t feel alone,” she says.

Martin made it very clear she’s chosen commitment to this work. “I’m here today to tell you that I’m done. I cannot fit and I don’t want to fit in spaces which you have created to make me small… to silence the essence of who I am so you can stand on my shoulders and the shoulders of other marginalized people like myself,” she says. “You want sisterhood, you earn it. You have hundreds of years to make up for and the debt grows daily. The choice is yours.”

“Stop watching from the sidelines and thinking ‘oh I live in dinky little St. Catharines,’ there is so much that needs to be done in this community; whether, you’re racialized, disabled, queer, these communities need to start taking to the street,” says Martin. “We need to start demanding more from our representatives, on every level of the government. A change really needs to happen. I want people to understand that just because it’s St. Catharines, doesn’t mean you can’t make change or can’t make a difference.”

Kaur and Martin have plans to make change and they want residents to join. “We want people to come out and participate in the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association, we are doing really good work,” Martin says. “You’re going to see a lot of push back in the coming months from the association… this is an example of what we can do when we start centralizing marginalized voices. The story changes, the event looks different.”

Kaur says, “that was a great start to 2019 and there’s more coming. So, St. Catharines, watch out. There’s anti-racist de-colonial fierce bad-ass bitches coming at you.”