Student transit passes to stay despite OSAP cuts

By TALA MUHTADI

Staff Writer

Transit passes will remain mandatory for post-secondary students even after recent changes to OSAP funding.

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities, Merrilee Fullerton, said in a tweet on Feb. 1, “After hearing from stakeholders, it is clear that transit passes need to be considered mandatory under our Student Choice Initiative. Ontario students need to have safe access to campus, work, and home.”

On Jan. 17, the Progressive Conservative provincial government made several changes to OSAP, which includes ending any “ancillary fees.”

Ancillary fees are mandatory fees that cover on-campus activities and clubs, including student government.

This will allow students the option to opt-out of some extra fees. However, transit passes are not one of them.

According to a Toronto Star article, Fullerton says the only fees students will be forced to pay are those supporting health and wellness — including athletics, walksafe programs, counselling and career services.

Other changes announced earlier this year include a 10-per-cent cut to tuition fees for the 2019-2020 school year. The main focus of OSAP will be low-income families (those with an annual income of less than $50,000).

The six-month interest-free grace period for loans has also been removed by the government, which resulted in student protests at Queens Park, in Toronto, recently.