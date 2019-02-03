Superbowl LIII: GOATS versus the NFL future

Loading ... Loading ...

She says: They might lack playoff experience but the Rams are not throwing away their shot

Victoria Nicolaou

Columnist

It’s NFL greats versus NFL future.

The experienced versus the inexperienced.

It seems like a foregone conclusion on paper. What sane person would bet against the New England Patriots? In the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era they have made it to nine Super Bowls with five championships. In 17 seasons. That’s insane. Remarkable. Historic. They are the greatest quarterback and greatest coach in football history.

And with that said, I’m picking the Los Angeles Rams to knock off the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

There’s not a lot that separates the two teams. It’s a football game. We’re all just guessing the result. But the Rams have been the better team all year, and they will show it once again on Sunday. So let’s break it down.

The quarterback comparison is unfair. It’s Brady. Despite the “rough year” he had at age 41, he will always get the benefit of the doubt. Goff doesn’t have that luxury. Until he proves otherwise, like Nick Foles did a year ago, Goff will be a question mark.

Since coach Sean McVay took over the Rams, Goff has thrived. He is coming off his best year as a pro: 64.9 completion percentage, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But he’s is still figuring it out.

Goff struggled early against the New Orleans Saints, but right before the half, down 13-3, Goff found Brandin Cooks for 36-yards. That play set up a touchdown, and gave the Rams momentum going into the half. In the second half and overtime, Goff went 13 for 20 with 183 yards. He learned quickly and made good decisions.

The Rams know the Patriots plan: stop the Rams rushing attack and force an unproven Goff to beat them with his arm.

In the regular season the Rams were third in the NFL in rushing yards per game but against the Saints the Rams were held to 92 rushing yards. Rams running back, Todd Gurley, only had four carries for 10 years. But even with a stifled rushing attack, Goff was able to make plays and get the win.

But like every quarterback, he needs help. His offensive line has to keep the pocket clean and control the Patriots defense, specifically defensive end Trey Flowers. The Patriots best option in pass defense is cornerback Stephen Gilmore, who most likely will focus on Cooks. That will open up opportunities for Goff to get the ball to other receivers including Josh Reynolds and Tyler Higbee.

The Rams defense will be equally vital in making sure the Patriots cannot control the ground game and the time of possession.

Pass rusher Aaron Donald, arguably the best defensive player in the league, makes an impact on every play despite the double-teams he sees on every down. His disruption on the inside allows Ndamukong Suh and the defensive line to get to the quarterback and stop the run.

Against the Saints, the Rams defense shut down a prolific offense: allowing only 48 yards rushing and holding them to one play of more than 25 yards. On Sunday, the Rams have to limit Patriots running back Sony Michel (53 carries for 242 yards in two postseason games) and get to Brady, whose offensive line has not allowed a sack this postseason. A strong defensive line will allow cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, as well as veterans Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, to do their jobs limiting Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

I’m saying “limit” because no one can shut down the Patriots offense. But the same can be said for the Rams. McVay instilled a system in which Goff and the offense thrive and they will be ready to respond.

McVay, at age 33, is the youngest coach in Super Bowl history, has nowhere near the same experience as Belichick. But in two years he has turned a franchise that went 13 years without a winning season into a Super Bowl contender. And now every NFL team is searching for the next “McVay.” But he is still learning. Against the Saints, the Rams seemed rattled early. But they settled down and made the necessary adjustments to win the NFC championship on the road.

McVay isn’t normally a risk taker, but he has shown a willingness to take chances. The fake punt in the first half against the Saints was huge, keeping the Rams in the game. In overtime, McVay trusted his kicker, Greg Zuerlein, to make a 57-yard field goal to win the game. It was a gutsy call. And it’ll take those types of plays against the Patriots to get the win.

Because in the Super Bowl, its winner takes all. There are no second chances.

Experience is always helpful. But after the dust settles and the noise goes away, it’s just another football game. The Rams have been the best team all year and they have everything they need to come out on top.

And since Tony Romo seems to be on a run, I’ll steal his final score prediction but I’ll add the team: 28-24 Rams.

He says: Patriots will win because playoff Tom Brady is the Greatest of all Time. End of story

Riley Radobenko

Columnist

One game remains in the 2018/19 National Football League (NFL) season – Super Bowl LIIII.

The New England Patriots are going for their sixth Super Bowl title in 17 years.

The only thing that stands in their way are the young Los Angeles Rams.

And if I was a betting man, which I am, I would not bet against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. As a Buffalo Bills fan, it absolutely pains me to say that, but the Patriots are simply just too good to not go against.

In a title, one-off games like the Super Bowl, experience is essential.

Since 2002, which was the beginning of the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl nine times. This quarterback-coach tandem knows the routine more than anybody. When they started appearing in Super Bowls, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay could hardly drive, whereas their quarterback Jared Goff was playing ski ball at Dave and Busters.

On top of that, Tom Brady and the Patriots offence can use their football I.Q. and quick decision-making to their advantage. The Rams defense will have a tough time trying to slow Brady down due to his ability to think his way through a game and quickly read their plays.

Although most people have argued that he slightly declined this year, he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Brady has been nothing but great in this post-season completing 71.1 per cent of his passes. Yes, there have been a select few questionable decisions in the playoffs, but the title game always brings the best Brady out.

He operates best with receivers Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Each of these guys has a history of being fantastic in the title game. In the last two Super Bowls, Edelman has 196 receiving yards, whereas Gronkowski has averaged 70 receiving yards per each Super Bowl he’s played in. Although some say they are on the downspin, this pairing has been nothing but fantastic in previous Super Bowls. There’s not a doubt in my mind that will come into play and be a difference maker this time around.

Though coaching is very important on any successful team, I don’t believe it makes or breaks championships. But for the people that do, I’ll throw it in. Nobody can deny what Sean McVay has been able to accomplish with the Rams in his young coaching career, but Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time.

His attention to detail and game preparation is some of the best you’ll ever see, but his unique ability of calling audible plays that would fool the opposing team is something that will be a huge advantage in this Super Bowl.

The Patriots secondary is not the strongest, and the Rams will be able to move the ball around and score some points. With that being said, all the Pats have to do to win is keep the score close for the good part of the game.

No doubt football is a team sport, but the final stretch of a close game, especially the Super Bowl, brings the best out in Belichick and Brady. The tandem is the definition of coming through in the clutch as they will almost always find a way to pull through.

Since losing the last Super Bowl, every football fan talks about how it was the beginning of the end of the core players for the Patriots. Yet, here they are – back in their ninth Super Bowl since 2002, and their third straight.

If you’re smart with your money, there is no way you should be betting against them. You know they will be hungry after losing last year. You know Brady is going to come to play. They’re too good to count them out and bet against them. I got them winning 33-27.