Taking Flight: finding freedom after abuse

By LINDSAY SMITH

Staff writer

It looks like any other suburban mom’s apartment, if not a bit tidier.

The plush brown carpet has been recently vacuumed and the grey sectional couch in the living room is accented by three perfectly arranged rose-coloured cushions and matching throw. A slow cooker sits on the kitchen counter, dinner already cooking at 10 o’clock in the morning.

It’s peaceful, and as Christine (whose last name is being withheld to protect her privacy) makes tea in her kitchen, it’s hard to believe a year ago she was escaping an emotionally abusive husband and moving into a women’s shelter with her two children.

And while the journey to leave her ex-husband began on Dec. 29, 2018, Christine says he changed almost the moment they got married 17 years ago.

“It started (with) more short-temperedness,” she says. “He was like a totally different person.”

She says it was easy to explain his behaviour: they were living in a new city, she wasn’t working yet, they hadn’t made new friends.

When they moved in with her parents during her first pregnancy, people told her he was probably stressed with everything that was going on: new baby coming, living with his in-laws.

“I thought it was just his personality, so I didn’t see it as an abuse thing. It made sense what (people) were saying. He’s stressed,” says Christine. “And then 17 years go by.”

Nancy Smith, executive director of women’s shelter Interval House of Hamilton, says that response isn’t uncommon among victims of emotional abuse.

“Emotional abuse erodes your self-esteem, (your) self image,” she says. “It’s crazy-making behaviour.”

That was true for Christine. While her ex-husband was never physically violent with her, he spent years belittling her.

“I was told by him for so long that I won’t be able to do it without him[…] I need him and I’m this stupid, incompetent little person who can’t function without him,” says Christine.

And for a long time, Christine endured the abuse, telling herself she could deal with it for the sake of their children and the stability of their family. She says she has always been non-confrontational, not someone who wants to “rock the boat.”

But then her son said something rude to her in exactly the same way his dad did. When she asked him why he thought he could speak like that to Mommy, he looked at her and simply said, “Daddy does.”

“That was the moment where I thought, I’m not actually staying for my kids,” Christine says.

“I’m teaching my kids it’s okay for men to treat women this way. I’m teaching my daughter it’s okay to be treated this way. So that was my final, okay, we need to do this.”

Their relationship had deteriorated even further by this point. Christine’s husband had become more verbally abusive toward her and had started locking her out of their bedroom and forcing her to sleep on the couch.

But Christine had been reluctant to move into a shelter because she thought her situation wasn’t serious enough; she was afraid she would be taking a room from someone who really needed it, even though staff at the women’s shelter told her she was in an abusive situation.

It’s not uncommon for emotional abuse to be considered less damaging than physical abuse. Christine says people would say to her, “it’s not like he’s hitting you,” a comment she says really bothers her, but it was hard for her to believe her situation was bad enough to justify leaving her home and moving into a shelter.

Sherry Petrychanko, shelter operations manager at Women’s Place in Niagara Falls, says “abuse is about power and control. Emotional abuse is another tool.” It’s more subversive than physical abuse, but it’s still damaging.

Smith says it’s pretty bad when people have to compare which kind of abuse is worse.

“All are equally damaging,” she says. “Emotional abuse is what women have told me historically is the hardest to get over.”

Christine chose a day to leave her husband and move into the women’s shelter, but it didn’t go the way she planned.

“I felt like he was catching on that I was going to leave,” she says. “(And) the day I decided to leave, he actually took the day off work.”

So while her husband played video games on their main floor, Christine was packing essentials for herself and the kids into the biggest purse she could find. She says she felt like she was going to vomit from the fear and stress and called her parents and a couple friends to ask what she should do.

Her parents picked her up, drove her to the shelter and Christine moved in, finally free.

She says her kids responded surprisingly well to the move, which she attributes in part to the fact that she had always done everything with them; they were used to it being the three of them. She had them speak to child and youth workers at the shelter so they could process the situation, but they all handled the transition well.

“(It’s) so funny,” Christine says. “How (could) I feel so happy when I’m living in one room with my kids, I’m going through court … I think I was just relieved. I didn’t have to ask for permission for things anymore. I was my own person.”

Almost immediately, Christine decided to go back to school because her part-time job wasn’t going to be enough to support her family now that she was a single parent. She started at Trillium College, and says while her schoolwork wasn’t stressful, it wasn’t easy either.

Homework had to wait until the kids were in bed, which meant sitting on the floor with a lamp beside her, reading and studying while the kids slept.

Christine and the kids lived in the shelter for four months before they were able to move into a three-bedroom townhouse through Niagara Regional Housing.

Everyone has adjusted to their new normal, which includes a joint custody schedule. Christine says that’s been one of the hardest things: getting used to not having her kids with her every day.

While she hasn’t been lonely, she does miss her kids when they’re with their dad, so she found a way to cope with the quiet house.

“I got a kitten,” she says with a laugh. A black kitten from the Humane Society that she named Bella, a kitten no one else wanted because black cats are bad luck. “She was so sad and tiny.”

Christine can FaceTime or text with her kids while they’re gone, and she says that helps too.

“It was hard. I cried a lot. But … we’ve been here seven months. I mean, I still miss them, but I don’t cry anymore. That’s a plus, right?”

It doesn’t seem to matter what challenges Christine is facing these days, whether it’s co-parenting or stress over finding a full-time job: she has a look-on-the-bright-side perspective about it all.

“I feel like I’ve been through the worst. That’s one of the reasons I don’t really stress,” says Christine. “I’ve already stressed over severe things.”

She sits on her grey sectional couch smiling while she looks at the white and gold rhino lamp her ex-husband refused to let her buy when they were married. She can decorate however she wants now.

She is finishing her medical office assistant program on Feb. 7, and then she can begin looking for full-time employment. And in five years, she hopes to be working her “forever” job and living in her own home with a yard.

It’s not perfect, and even now it’s still not easy, but for Christine it’s been worth it.

“I just learned that I had him … on a pedestal. He’s not as perfect as I thought, and I’m not as dumb as I thought,” she says. “It’s been good. It’s been a year of insanity that I thought would never end, but it’s been good.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please reach out for help.

Please call Women’s Place at 905-356-5800 or 905-788-0113.

You can also call or text Gillian’s Place at 905-684-8331.